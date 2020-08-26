The US Dollar was bearish against most of its major pairs on Tuesday with the exception of the JPY. On the U.S. economic data front, the Conference Board’s Consumer Confidence Index unexpectedly declined to 84.8 on month in August (93.0 expected), from a revised 91.7 in July. New Home Sales jumped to 901K on month in July (790K expected), from a revised 791K in June.

On Wednesday, the Mortgage Bankers Association’s Mortgage Applications data for the week ending August 21st are expected. Finally, Durable Goods Orders for the July preliminary reading are expected to rise 4.5% on month, compared to +7.6% in the June final reading.

The Euro was bullish against most of its major pairs with the exception of the AUD and GBP. In Europe, the German Federal Statistical Office has reported final readings of 2Q GDP at -9.7% on quarter (vs -10.1% expected). Germany’s August IFO Business Climate Index was released at 92.6 (vs 92.2 expected) and Expectations Index was published at 97.5 (vs 98.0 expected).

- advertisement -

The Australian dollar was bullish against most of its major pairs with the exception of the GBP.

The USD/JPY jumped 40 pips to 106.38 in Tuesday’s trading. The day’s range was 105.87 – 106.58. The pair remains inside a bearish trend channel. A break above 107.15 would call for a test of the channel resistance line while a break below 105.10 support would call for a continuation lower to test August lows at 104.20.

Previous articleEco Data 8/26/20
Next articleAsia Morning: S&P, Nasdaq At Records Again, Dow Eases
Forex.com
DISCLAIMER: The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase of sale of any currency. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.