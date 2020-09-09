The US Dollar was bullish against most of its major pairs on Tuesday with the exception of the JPY. On the US economic data front, no major economic data was released.

On Wednesday, the Mortgage Bankers Association’s Mortgage Applications data for the week ending September 4th is expected. Finally, US Job Openings for July are expected to increase to 6,000 on month, from 5,889 in June.

The Euro was bullish against most of its major pairs with the exception of the CHF, JPY and USD. In Europe, the European Commission has reported final readings of 2Q GDP at -11.8% (vs -12.1% on quarter expected). The German Federal Statistical Office has posted July trade balance at 19.2 billion euros surplus (vs 16 billion euros surplus expected). France’s INSEE has released July trade balance at 6.99 billion euros deficit, vs 4.8 billion euros deficit expected.

- advertisement -

The Australian dollar was bearish against most of its major pairs with the exception of the NZD, CAD and GBP.

USD/CAD was the largest gainer on the day after jumping 127 pips to 1.3225 after WTI Crude prices tumbled $2.86 (-7.19%) to $36.91 in Tuesday’s trading. Looking at the chart, an important breakout might be taking place.

Support has been identified at the 1.3035 area. The pair is attempting to break above a long term bearish channel in place since March after breaking above its 20-day moving average (in red). As long as price action remains above the bearish trend line, look towards the 50-day moving average as a target near the 1.3505 level which could signal the start of a major rebound to the upside.

Previous articleEco Data 9/9/20
Next articleCrude Oil Price Nosedives Below $40, Dollar Outperforms
Forex.com
DISCLAIMER: The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase of sale of any currency. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.