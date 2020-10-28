The US Dollar was bearish against all of its major pairs on Tuesday. On the US economic data front, Durable Goods Orders jumped 1.9% on month in the September preliminary reading (+0.5% expected), compared to a revised +0.4% in the August final reading. Finally, the Conference Board’s Consumer Confidence Index unexpectedly declined to 100.9 on month in October (102.0 expected), from a revised 101.3 in September.

On Wednesday, the Mortgage Bankers Association’s Mortgage Applications data for the week ending October 23rd is expected. Finally, Wholesale Inventories for the September preliminary reading is expected to rise 0.4% on month, in line with the August final reading.

The Euro was bearish against all of its major pairs. In Europe, the European Central Bank has reported September M3 money supply at +10.4% (vs +9.6% on year expected). In France, September PPI was released at +0.2% on month, vs +0.1% in August.

- advertisement -

The Australian dollar was bearish against most of its major pairs with the exception of the CHF, EUR and USD.

The NZD/USD was one of today’s largest movers among the majors with a gain of $35 pips. Looking at a daily chart of the NZD/USD, price action appears to breaking above a diamond continuation pattern. The preference is for A continuation of the uptrend that started back in March at the pandemic lows. A break above 0.6795 resistance would be a strong bullish signal. However, a break below 0.6485 support would be a bearish signal with a decline to the next major support level likely at 0.638.

 

Previous articleEco Data 10/28/20
Next articleAsia Morning: U.S. Stocks Mixed, Tech Higher
Forex.com
DISCLAIMER: The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase of sale of any currency. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.