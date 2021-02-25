Thu, Feb 25, 2021 @ 20:48 GMT
Home Contributors Technical Analysis Powell is Head and Shoulders above the Rest: DXY, EUR/USD

Powell is Head and Shoulders above the Rest: DXY, EUR/USD

By Forex.com

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell continued with his dovish rhetoric yesterday when he testified on day 2 regarding  Monetary Policy in front of Congress.  The theme from the Federal Reserve is that they are in no hurry to raise interest rates or take their foot off the pedal regarding stimulus.  He said that although inflation expectations have been creeping into the economic data and the bond market, he viewed this as a good thing, noting that it shows confidence in the recovery.  He also indicated that they will not start raising rates until the Fed believes they can reach its goal of maximum employment.  He also seemed to defer some questions to the fiscal government, noting that they must do as much as possible to create fiscal stimulus, i.e. the $1.9 trillion fiscal stimulus package.

Given the continued extreme dovishness of Fed Chairman Powell, the US Dollar Index took a hit.  On a daily timeframe, the DXY broke below the neckline of a head and shoulders pattern which began after the breakout of the descending wedge from the beginning of the year.  Price retraced 50% of the wedge from the November 4th, 2020 highs to the January 6th lows, forming the head, near 91.60. Price then moved lower and formed the right shoulder, decisively breaking the neckline after Powell’s testimony.  The target for the head and shoulders patter is the height from the head to the neckline, added to the breakdown point of the neckline, which is near 88.65.  However, price must first take out the support lows from January 6th near 89.21.  Resistance is at the neckline near 90.20.

Source: Tradingview, FOREX.com

Since EUR/USD makes up 57% of the US Dollar Index, the Euro pair acts inversely to the DYX.  Since the beginning of the year, EUR/USD has been in an inverted Head and Shoulders pattern.  When the DXY broke significantly through the neckline, so the EUR/USD.  The target for the inverted Head and Shoulders pattern on the daily timeframe is near 1.2375.  However, price must first move through the January 6th resistance high of 1.2350.  Bulls will look to buy dips on a retest of then neckline near today’s low at 1.2155.

Source: Tradingview, FOREX.com

Note that head and shoulders patterns are well noted in the markets.  Use patience when looking for an entry price.  Often there is a retracement to the neckline, in order to squeeze out weak longs.  That may be the optimal time to enter!

Forex.com
DISCLAIMER: The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase of sale of any currency. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.