Two Trades To Watch: GBP/USD, DAX

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

GBP/USD tests 1.3750, US CPI up next

UK GDP 0.4%, an improvement on January’s -2.2% contraction but still below 0.6% increase forecast.

GBP/USD edges higher, boosted by reopening optimism.

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

US treasury yields lift demand for the USD keeping gains in the pair capped.

Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren said that the US economy could see a significant rebound this year due to fiscal & monetary stimulus. However, the jobs market could still see some weakness.

US CPI data due later today., as strong print could boost USD.

Where next for GBP/USD?

GBP/USD snapped a four day losing streak on Monday, however the recovery could be short lived.

GBP/USD continues to trade within a multi-month descending channel.

The pair is attempting to rise above its 20 EMA, however it has failed on multiple attempt to break above resistance at 1.3750.

Any recovery needs to clear 1.3750 followed by the 50 EMA at 1.3770. A move above here could negate the short term negative bias.

It would take a move above 1.3840 high April 7 and 1.3855 the upper band of the descending channel for the buyers to gain momentum.

Failure again to clear 1.3750 could see the pair head back towards strong support at 1.3675. A close below here is needed to validate a deeper correction.

DAX looks overbought ahead of ZEW sentiment data

European bourses are heading for a quiet start after a subdued handover from Wall Street.

German ZEW sentiment data is expected to show a tick higher in morale in April despite the lockdown extension.

US CPI data is likely to drive trading this afternoon. A strong number could unnerve investors.

Where next for the DAX?

The Dax trades within its ascending channel dating back to early November. Having hit an all time high at 15370 on April 5, the price has been in consolidation mode.

The RSI remains in overbought territory so more consolidation or even a move lower could be on the cards before any further advance.

Immediate support can be seen at 15150 April’s low and the lower band of the holding pattern.

Further support can be seen at the 20 EMA at 14770, a support which has held since early March, and moves towards this level could be considered buying opportunities.