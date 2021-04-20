Tue, Apr 20, 2021 @ 09:43 GMT
Home Contributors Technical Analysis Two Trades To Watch: FTSE, USD/CAD

Two Trades To Watch: FTSE, USD/CAD

By Forex.com

FTSE lags peers as GBP gains post jobs data

The FTSE had a strong previous week gaining over 1.7% and it pushed over 7000 for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

GBP/USD strength mean the FTSE lags versus its peers.

UK unemployment figures beat forecasts unexpectedly dropping to 4.9%, down from 5% and beating forecasts of 5.1%. The claimant count came in at a much better than expected 10.1k in March versus 86.6k in February and 24.5k forecast.

Where next for the FTSE?

The FTSE continues to trade within the broad ascending channel dating back to November. It trades above its upward sloping 20 & 50 EMA on the daily chart.

The RSI looks a little over extended but a buy the dips attitude could continue to be a driver today.

Today its all about the 7000 level. This is a round figure which is attracting a lot of attention.

The recent breakout came from 6800, which has now turned into a strong level of support and could support a move eventually towards 7130 resistance and on to 7200.

Any break below 6800 brings the 50 EMA at 6760 into play and 6630 the lower band of the ascending channel.

FTSE lags peers as GBP gains post jobs data

The FTSE had a strong previous week gaining over 1.7% and it pushed over 7000 for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

GBP/USD strength mean the FTSE lags versus its peers.

UK unemployment figures beat forecasts unexpectedly dropping to 4.9%, down from 5% and beating forecasts of 5.1%. The claimant count came in at a much better than expected 10.1k in March versus 86.6k in February and 24.5k forecast.

Where next for the FTSE?

The FTSE continues to trade within the broad ascending channel dating back to November. It trades above its upward sloping 20 & 50 EMA on the daily chart.

The RSI looks a little over extended but a buy the dips attitude could continue to be a driver today.

Today its all about the 7000 level. This is a round figure which is attracting a lot of attention.

The recent breakout came from 6800, which has now turned into a strong level of support and could support a move eventually towards 7130 resistance and on to 7200.

Any break below 6800 brings the 50 EMA at 6760 into play and 6630 the lower band of the ascending channel.

Forex.com
DISCLAIMER: The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase of sale of any currency. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.