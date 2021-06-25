Two Trades To Watch: EUR/USD, Gold

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

EUR/USD sees mild gains after German consumer sentiment rises

EUR/USD is extending mild gains for a second straight session and is on track for its first winning week in four weeks.

German GFK Consumer confidence beat forecast for July at -3, and improvement from June’s -7 and ahead of the -4 expected. Sentiment is rising as covid cases recede, restrictions lifted and the economy rebounds.

The mood in the market is broadly up beat dragging on the safe haven US Dollar on Biden’s stimulus deal. The deal is smaller than initially expected and still lacks details.

US PCE inflation data will be in focus later today and could confirm the Fed’s hawkish shift.

Where next for EUR/USD?

After having picked up from 1.1850 earlier in the week, EUR/USD has formed a series of higher highs, and is attacking the 200 EMA on the daily chart at 1.1945. The receding MACD bearish bias could signals an attempt to push past the 200 EMA. A move beyond this level is needed in order to retake the weekly high of 1.1970 and the key 1.20 level.

Meanwhile, failure to retake the 200 EMA could see the pair slip lower. Sellers could be looking for a move below 1.19 round number in order to target 1.1850 the weekly low.

Gold looks to PCE inflation data

After falling in the previous session Gold is attempting a move higher on Friday. The precious metal is on track to book gains of 0.8% across the week after falling 6% last week.

Trade has been choppy amid mixed messages from the Fed on interest rate expectations, whilst Biden’s infrastructure deal boosted equities and dragged on safe haven Gold.

Gold trades within a familiar range, sub 1800 ahead of US PCE inflation data, the Fed’s preferred measure of inflation which could indeed confirm the Fed’s hawkish shift. Expectations are for PCE +4% YoY in May, up from 3.6% in April. PCE MoM May +0.6% vs 0.7%.

Where next for Gold?

Gold has traded range bound across the week, capped on the upside by 1800 and on the lower side by 1760. The price is trading bang in the middle of the range awaiting the next catalyst PCE reading. The RSI is in bearish territory although attempting a move higher. Although the death cross signal, whereby the 200 sma crossed below the 50 sma can’t be ignored.

A post print breakout trade could see buyers awaiting a move beyond 1800 the upper band of the holding pattern and the 50 sma. Beyond here, 1825 high June 17 could offer some resistance.

Meanwhile sellers could look for a move below 1760, opening the door to 1745 a level last seen in April.