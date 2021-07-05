Two Trades To Watch: EUR/USD, WTI Oil

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

EUR/USD looks to final composite PMIs.

EUR/USD trades mildly lower at the start of the week as the US Dollar rebounds amid a mixed market mood.

The US Dollar is finding some safe have bid following dismal Chinese Caixin services PMI and as investors remain nervous about the Delta covid variant.

ECB President said that the economic recovery in the Eurozone remained fragile even though microdata has been upbeat.

Eurozone services & composite PMI are in focus in addition to the Eurozone Sentix Investors’ Confidence data which is expected to show a tick higher in June to 30 from 28.1.

US public holiday observing Independence Day.

Where next for EUR/USD?

The EUR/USDA trades below its descending trendline dating back to early June, it also trades below its 50 & 100 day ma in a bearish trend.

The RSI is supportive of further losses whilst it remains out of oversold territory.

The price is currently testing support at 1.1850, a breakthrough here could see 1.1800 the July low tested. A breakthrough here could bring 1.1700 the year-to-date low back into play.

Any recovery would need to retake the steep descending trendline at 1.1860 in order to look towards 1.1960 the late June high. It would take a move over this level for the bias to become bullish.

Oil trades at two and a half year high as OPEC policy awaited

Both oil benchmarks are edging higher at the start of the week as investors await the outcome of crucial talks by OPEC+.

A disagreement within the group meant that they failed to reach an agreement in Friday’s meeting. Discussions will continue today with particular focus on Saudi Arabia and UAE. Expectations are that the UAE could agree to 400k barrel per day increase between August – December 2021, extending production curbs into next year.

This would be lower than the 500k production increase that the market was expecting as a minimum and would be insufficient to ease tight conditions in the oil market.

The global demand outlook remains strong as economies reopen. Crude oil inventories has fallen for the past 6 weeks.

Where next for oil prices?

WTI trades above its ascending trend line dating back to early June. It trades above its upward sloping 50 & 100 sma on the 4 hour charts showing a bullish trend.

After reaching resistance of $76 last week the rally has steadied around $75. The MACD appears to be forming a bearish crossover with receding bullish momentum, which indicates that a bearish movement in prices could be coming.

WTI bears could look to test 74.00 / 73.60 zone the ascending trend line support, 50 sma and horizontal. A break below here could bring 72.60 into focus, the 100 sma. A break below this level could see the sellers gain traction.

Alternatively, a move higher would see the prevailing uptrend continue. Investors will be looking for a move through 75.40 high July 1st, ahead of a move towards 76.00 the two and a half year high ahead of 76.80 a level last seen in October 2018.