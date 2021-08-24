Currency Pair Of The Week: USD/CAD

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

With end of month approaching, the US will get its second look at Q2 GDP, a second look at the Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index (recall it was much worse than expected mid-month), and the Fed’s favorite measuring inflation, Core PCE. However, the main focus this week will be on Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s speech at the virtual Jackson Hole Symposium on Friday at 10:00am ET. Recall that at the July meeting, the FOMC had said there was “progress” towards reaching the Fed’s goals to taper bond purchases. However, they stated earlier that there needs to be “substantial further progress” in order to taper. Traders will be watching Powell’s speech to see if he indicates tapering will begin soon, or at least, by the end of the year. The minutes of the July FOMC meeting showed that more than half of the committee think tapering will begin by the end of the year. Also watch to see if the delta variant may have caused the Fed to push back the taper timing due to the uncertainty.

As an oil export-led economy, the value of the Canadian Dollar is heavily dependent on the price of crude oil. Last week, crude oil fell nearly 9%, resulting in sell-off in the Canadian Dollar. Will the sell-off continue? In addition, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called for snap elections on September 20th, some 2 years early. Trudeau is hoping to benefit from the success of the vaccine roll out. He recently mandated that all Federal employees be vaccinated. In addition, many Canadians are fully vaccinated. Trudeau is betting on this as a sign that Canadians are in favor of the government’s efforts to control the virus. If he is right, it would increase the number of Liberal seats in the House of Commons. Currently, Liberals have a minority and Trudeau feels this is the best time for him to increase those numbers.

USD/CAD has been trading higher since putting in post-Covid lows in early June. The pair broke higher above the top, downward sloping trendline of a long-term descending wedge in late June and ran into a confluence of resistance, including the psychological round number of 1.3000, strong horizontal resistance at 1.2990, and the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level from the March 2020 highs to the June lows at 1.3025. Notice that on the daily timeframe, since the pair began moving higher off the lows, each time the RSI moved in to overbought territory USD/CAD pulled back. In addition, Friday’s candlestick was a shooting star. And if price closes near current levels (1.2725), the 3-day pattern will be an evening star formation, a strong indication of a possible reversal in trend.

On the bottom on the 240-minute timeframe, we can easily see the strong negative correlation USD/CAD has had with crude oil. The most important correlations are above +0.80 and below -0.80. The correlation has pulled back to -0.72 from a lower of -0.92 on August 20th. If this correlation is to move back below -0.80, watch the price of crude oil to help determine direction for USD/CAD. In addition, the move lower from Friday’s highs corresponds with and extremely high reading in the RSI (above +0.80!). Could this be the level where price stalls on the pullback? The 50% retracement level from the July 30th lows to Friday’s highs is near 1.2688, horizonal support is at 1.2648 and the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level from the same timeframe is 1.2626. Intra-day resistance above is at the green upward sloping trendline near 1.2800, then Friday’s highs at 1.2949 and horizontal resistance at 1.2990.

Powell is speaking at the Jackson Hole symposium on Friday (albeit virtually) and crude has been extremely volatile as of late. Throw in a snap Canadian election, and there is potential for continued volatility in USD/CAD over the course of this week!