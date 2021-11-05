GBP/USD Near Year-to-Date Lows Amidst Worst Week Since August

Fri, Nov 05, 2021 @ 16:38 GMT
By Forex.com

Looking at GBP/USD in particular, the pair is falling nearly 200 pips from Monday’s open, which would mark its worst week since August. More importantly, cable is approaching its year-to-date low at 1.3412; the last time the pair traded below that level was two days before last Christmas!

As the chart below shows, the pair is not yet oversold on its 14-day RSI indicator, despite the sharp drop so far this week. This suggests that rates could still fall further in the coming days, though after such a dramatic move, it wouldn’t be surprising to see a quick bounce of profit-taking ahead of the weekend:

Source: TradingView, StoneX

Regardless, it’s clear that GBP/USD bears have the upper hand in the short term. A confirmed break below 1.3412 in the coming days could open the door for a continuation lower, with little in the way of previous support until the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the entire 2020-2021 rally down below 1.3200. At this point, only a sharp reversal above the October highs in the 1.3800 area would erase the near-term bearish bias.

