Currency Pair Of The Week: GBP/USD

Although the Q3 GDP for the UK wasn’t as strong as expected, 1.3% vs 5.5% in Q2, the quarter ended on a positive note with a September GDP reading of 5.3%. Will the strong economic print carry over into Q4? Markets will find out this week, as some important data will be released that should move the GBP/USD!

The Claimant Count Change for October will be released on Tuesday. Recall that the governments furlough program ended on September 30th. This will be the first employment report since the program ended. Expectations for October are for a -30,000 Claimant Count Change vs -51,100 in September. Markets will be watching to see how many people have gone back to work in October. Inflation data is due out on Wednesday. Expectations for October’s headline CPI is 3.9% YoY vs 3.1% YoY in September. The core is expected to have risen to 3.1% YoY from 2.9% YoY. Note that at the last BOE meeting, Baily had talked down the markets expectations of a rate hike, however in October he and other members had commented on how there are certain aspects of inflation that the BOE can’t control (the supply side), and therefore, the central bank may have to raise rates sooner than expected. Finally, on Friday, the UK will release October retail sales. Expectations are for a MoM print of +0.5% vs -0.2% in September. Ex-Fuel, the reading is expected to be +0.6% MoM vs -0.6% in September.

In addition to the data, reports are suggesting the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is becoming more hesitant about pulling the trigger on Article 16 of the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Last week, the US inflation data shook up the markets with an October headline reading of 6.2% YoY vs 5.4% in September. The core CPI was 4.6% YoY vs 4% in September. The higher than expected data sent yields and the US Dollar Index (DXY) higher. The DXY reached new highs on the year! Markets are still feeling the effects of this data as traders adjust their expectations for a sooner than anticipated rate hike in 2022. On Wednesday, the US will release its own October Retail Sales print. Expectations are for a MoM print of 1.1% vs 0.7% in September. Ex-autos, the print is expected to be 1% vs 0.8% in September. Markets will be focusing on this print to see whether Americans put off purchases in October due to higher inflation.

In addition, President Joe Biden may appoint his new Fed Chairman this week. It seems to be down to current Fed Chairman Powell or the Fed’s Brainard, who is said to be the more dovish of the two. If Brainard is selected, stocks may go bid and the US Dollar may pullback in anticipation of lower yields for a longer time.

On a daily timeframe, GBP/USD has been drifting lower since early June with the pair testing the previous highs from February 24th at 1.4210. Since mid-July, GBP/USD has been in a wide downward sloping channel. On Friday, the pair bounced off the lower trendline of the channel near 1.3403. Notice that the RSI is currently diverging with price.

On a 240-minute timeframe, GBP/USD is hovering near the lows from September 29th at 1.3411 and forming a flag pattern. The target for the flag pattern is the length of the flag “pole” added to the breakdown point. If price were to breakdown near current levels, the target would be near 1.3240. However, the pair would first have to pass through the support at the bottom of the flag at 1.3350 and the bottom trendline of the channel on the daily timeframe near 1.3330. Support below there is at the 127.2% Fibonacci extension from the September 29th lows to the October 19th highs at 1.3298. There is resistance above at the top of the flag near 1.3450. Above there is horizontal resistance at 1.3517 and 1.3604.

On the longer-term daily timeframe, GBP/USD has bounced off the bottom channel line. However, on the shorter timeframe, if the flag pattern breaks, the target is near 1.3250. Whether or not GBP/USD continues higher in the channel or breaks down to the flag target will depend on the volatility surrounding the economic data and Article 16 this week!