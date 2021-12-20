Currency Pair Of The Week: EUR/GBP

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The European Central Bank was slightly less dovish when it met last week. Members of the central bank agreed to lower the pace of bond purchases under the Pandemic Emergency Purchase Program (PEPP), while letting it expire as planned in March 2022. From there, it will continue buying bonds under the current Asset Purchase Program (APP) at a pace of EUR40 billion in Q2 and EUR30 billion in Q3. The ECB will then continue to buy bonds at a pace of EUR20 billion until deemed enough. However, given that members left the bond purchases open-ended (in terms of time), it is still possible the ECB could raise rates by the end of 2022. In addition, the next wave of the coronavirus taking over the world could take a toll on Europe. Europeans countries are meeting this week to determine how fast the Omicron variant is spreading around Europe, and what restrictions should be taken to prevent hospitals from becoming overrun, as they were nearly 2 years ago. This could create volatility for the Euro.

The Bank of England also met last week and surprised markets with a 15bps hike! Recall that at the prior meeting, the BOE surprised markets by NOT hiking rates. After it became apparent that the Omicron variant was going to be a force to be reckoned with in the UK, markets expected an unchanged BOE call for December. But it hiked instead due to the surge in inflation in the UK, which the central bank sees topping out at 6% in April. Speaking of surges, the new number of coronavirus cases are surging in the UK, with Omicron creeping up on Delta, looking to take over the top spot for most dominant stain. As a result, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has activated “Plan B”, which includes work from home, wearing masks in public places, and covid passports. Additional covid restrictions are possible before Christmas. To top things off, the top negotiator in the Brexit negotiations, David Frost, just resigned! He was unhappy with the covid passports and wrote that the UK “should learn to live with COVID”. More to come on PM Johnson’s covid decisions. What will this mean for GBP?

On a daily timeframe, EUR/GBP has been trading in a downward sloping channel since mid-April (blue channel) from a high pf 0.8719 down to 0.8381. However, since September 29th, the range of the channel has expanded, thus creating a wider channel (green channel). Horizontal support is just below at the 50 Day Moving Average at 0.8480. Resistance above is at the 200 Day Moving Average at 0.8553.

On a 240-minute timeframe, EUR/GBP appears to have broken below the neckline of a head and shoulders pattern and is hovering near the 50% retracement level from the lows of November 22nd to the highs of December 8th, near 0.8490. The target for a Head and Shoulders pattern is the distance from the head to the neckline added to the breakdown point of the neckline. In this case, the target is near 0.8400. However, EUR/GBP must first pass through the 50 Day Moving average (on daily) and the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement from the previously mentioned timeframe near 0.8464. Below there is the spike low form December 16th near 0.8453 and horizontal support at 0.8427. Resistance is at the neckline of the Head and Shoulders pattern near 0.8505, previous highs at 0.8528 and the 200 Day Moving Average (on daily).

It appears the BOE will be rising rates faster than the ECB. However, the next direction of EUR/GBP may come down to who can better contain the next wave of the coronavirus. Watch for volatility, especially with lighter volume and a shortened week!