Thu, Dec 23, 2021 @ 06:12 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisWhat's In Store For EUR/USD Into Yearend?

What’s In Store For EUR/USD Into Yearend?

By Forex.com

End of year markets can be extremely difficult to trade. EUR/USD is no exception. On one hand they can be extremely quiet as many big money funds have wrapped up trading for the year. Why risk losing profits as we head into the last two trading weeks of the year? These funds may have even been out of the market before the central bank meetings last week due to the uncertainty! However, on the other hand, there can also bursts of volatility due to the illiquid markets. If someone, such as a trader for a pension fund, needs to get a position on in a product, he or she can move the markets, as there may not be many traders on the opposite side of the trade. Therefore, when trading at year end, it is best to take a longer-term view of the markets. If traders use smaller positions and wider stops, they are less likely to get taken out by any volatility.

EUR/USD has been moving in a downward sloping channel since reaching May 26th. However, the pair posted a false breakdown at the bottom trendline of the channel in late November near the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level from the low of March 2020 to the high of January 2021, at 1.1292. However, since bouncing back into the channel, EUR/USD has been moving sideways between 1.1222 and 1.1383.

On a 240-minute timeframe, EUR/USD is consolidating in a symmetrical triangle. This makes sense given the quiet nature of trading at this time of year. However, if there is a burst of volatility higher or lower, below are some important levels to watch for price to pause or reverse:

Resistance

  • 1.1383/1.1395: This level horizontal resistance from the top of the triangle and the 50% retracement from the highs of November 9th to the lows of November 24th.
  • 1.1420: 50 Day Moving Average (see daily)
  • 1.1446: 61.8% Fibonacci retracement from the recently mentioned timeframe
  • *1.1490/1.1500:Strong long-term resistance and psychological round number resistance (See daily)

Support

  • 1.1182: November 24th lows
  • *1.1145: long-term horizontal support dating back to March 2020 (see daily)
  • *1.1020: long-term horizontal support dating back to May 2020 (see daily)

When trading at the end of year, best risk management practices should be to trade smaller size and have wider stops than at other times of the year. Trading EUR/USD is no exception. Watch for quiet price action with possible busts of volatility which could move the pair quickly to resistance or support!

Forex.com
DISCLAIMER: The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase of sale of any currency. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.