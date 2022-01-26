Two Trades to Watch: Gold, USD/CAD

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Gold below $1850 ahead of the Fed. USDCAD falls ahead of the BoC.

Gold trades below $1850 ahead of the Fed

Gold is holding steady on Wednesday after booking mild gains across the week. The precious metal has been caught up in mixed market sentiment.

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Eastern Europe political tensions are acting as a support to the price of gold. Fresh developments pointing to an invasion by Russia imto Ukraine could lift the precious metal higher.

Meanwhile the prospect of a more hawkish Fed has been capping gains keeping Gold below the psychological level of $1850.

No rate hike is expected from the Fed. However, should the Fed bring a hawkish surprise regarding the reduction of the balance sheet gold could correct lower.

Where next for gold prices?

Gold trades with a rising wedge with the upside resistance at $1853. Failure to push above this level could see the price could see the price fall back towards yesterday’s low of $1835 ahead of $1829 Friday’s low.

The 50 sma is crossing below the 200 sma in a death cross formation, a bearish signal.

Should the Fed sound less hawkish than expected Gold could push higher above $1853 towards $1864 the November 19 high.

USD/CAD falls ahead of BoC interest rate

The BoC is due to announce its interest rate decision today. Whilst the central bank has guided for a rate hike later in 2022.

However, given the strength of the Canadian economic recovery, the low unemployment rate and surging inflation, the BoC could bring a hawkish surprise and give the green light to start hiking rates.

Markets are pricing in a 70% probability of a 25-basis point rate hike in the January. As a result, the CAD could jump on a BoC decision to hike pushing USD/CAD towards 1.25 (Fed dependent).

Where next for USD/CAD?

The recent bounce from the 200 sma at 1.25 saw USD/CAD run higher into resistance at the 50 sma at 1.27. A move below 1.26 yesterday’s low has opened the door to 1.2580, the mid-January high, before the 200 sma at 1.25. The RSI is supportive of further downside.

On the flip side, 1.2665 yesterday’s high could act as resistance ahead of a retest of the 50 sma at 1.27 and towards 1.2810 the 6 January high.