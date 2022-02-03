Two Trades to Watch: GBP/USD, EUR/USD

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

GBP/USD eases ahead of BoE

GBP/USD is heading lower ahead of the BoE interest rate decision. The BoE is expected to lift interest rates again today after an unexpected hike in December.

Since the last meeting interest rates have continued to rise hitting a 30 year high of 5.4% in December and the labour market has remained strong.

Whilst policy makers have been quiet recently, after mis guiding the markets in November, the broad expectation is for a 25-basis point hike to 0.5%.

The hike is already priced. Should the hike come with hawkish guidance and a rapid move towards QT GBP/USD could power higher towards 1.3650.

Where next for GBP/USD?

GBP/USD has risen for the past three days hitting 1.3575. The pair is just easing off this level today but remains above its 50 & 200 sma, which in addition to the receding bearish bias on the MACD, and expectations of a hawkish BoE are keeping buyers optimistic of further gains.

A move over 1.36 round number is needed to attack 1.3650 the January 20 high and target 1.3750 the 2022 high.

On the downside, support can be seen at 1.3526 the 100 sma ahead of 1.3435 the 50 sma and 1.3370 the January 27 low.

EUR/USD awaits the ECB

EUR/USD trades mildly below 1.13 ahead of the ECB rate decision.

The ECB are not expected to change policy. However, after inflation hit record levels in January at 5.1% Christine Lagarde & co. could be feeling the pressure to adopt a more hawkish stance.

The ECB is the most dovish of the major central banks, without a change in bias the Euro could suffer from central bank divergence. Any hawkish tilt could boost the euro.

Where now for EUR/USD?

EUR/USD is extending its rise from 1.1130 the 2022 low, it has broken above the 50 sma but failed to retake the 100 sma on the 4 hour chart. The RSI is in bullish territory supporting further gains whilst it remains out of overbought territory.

Trading caught between it the 50 & 100 sma, buyers will look for a move above the 100 sma a 1.1319 to target 1.1390 the December 31 high and 1.1435 the falling trendline resistance.

On the downside, sellers will look for a move below the 50 sma at 1.1250 bringing 1.1235 the December 20 low into play ahead of 1.1120.