Currency Pair of the Week: EUR/USD

The ECB and its “sources” were more hawkish than expected last week. As a result, EUR/USD was up almost 3% for the week.

The ECB is worried about inflation! What was once the most dovish of central banks has now turned slightly hawkish after last week’s meeting. Christine Lagarde said in her press conference which followed that inflation surprises caused unanimous concern for the governing council. In addition, during the Q&A portion, when given the opportunity, Christine Lagarde did not repeat her comments from December that a rate hike in 2022 what highly unlikely. But perhaps the most hawkish comments came after the meeting from ECB “sources”, who said that the ECB is said to prepare for potential March policy re-calibration, is to consider an end of APP net buying in Q3, and agrees that it is sensible not to exclude a rate hike in 2022! The shift in monetary policy stance has been helping to drive the Euro high.

On the geo-political from, it should be noted that Europe has been heavily involved in the negotiations between Russia and Ukraine. France’s Macron went to Russia on Monday to meet with Putin to discuss a de-escalation of troops from the Ukraine border. Germany’s Scholz is headed to the US to meet with President Joe Biden to discuss the situation. And Russia, Ukraine, Germany and France will meet later in the week to discuss the matter. Because NATO is heavily involved, if Russia does escalate the situation with Ukraine, the Euro could move lower.

The situation for the US Federal Reserve is like that of the ECB. The difference is that the US is further ahead in the quantitative tightening process. The Fed will end its QE program next month, whereas the ECB has said that they will continue to buy bonds into at least Q4. In addition, the Fed has made it clear that, the US has reached maximum employment. This was punctuated by the solid NonFarm Payrolls report from last week. The US added 467,000 new jobs to the economy in January vs +150,000 expected. In addition, the December print was revised higher by 311,000 jobs. The worry for the Fed, as with the ECB, is inflation. Average hourly earnings rose by 0.7% MoM vs 0.5% MoM expected. On Thursday, markets will get a look at the US CPI. Expectations are for 7.3% YoY vs 7.0% YoY prior. The Core CPI is expected to be 5.9% YoY vs 5.5% YoY in December. If the print is higher than the expectation, it should increase the odds that the Fed will hike by 50bps at the March meeting, as opposed to the current expectation of 25bps.

Last week, EUR/USD closed up 2.72%, within a range of 1.1138 to 1.1484. The was the largest increase since the pandemic began in March 2020, when the pair was up over 4%. On the weekly timeframe, EUR/USD had been in a downtrend since May 2021 and broke convincingly above the top trendline of the channel last week.

Source: Tradingveiw, Stone X

On a daily timeframe, EUR/USD traded to resistance (January highs) near 1.1482 and halted. Horizontal resistance is at 1.1510 then the 127.2% Fibonacci extension from the highs of January 14th to the lows of January 28th near 1.1581. Above there, price can run up to a confluence of resistance at 1.1673/1.1707 . This strong resistance zone is made up of the 200 Day Moving Average, horizontal resistance and the 161.8% Fibonacci extension from the previously mentioned timeframe. Horizontal support sits below at 1.1286, ahead of the top, downward trendline of the long-term channel near 1.1350. The 50 Day Moving Average is below there at 1.1319.

Source: Tradingveiw, Stone X

