Currency Pair of the Week: USD/RUB

Last week , the US January CPI came in hotter than expected at 7.5% YoY vs 7.3% YoY expected and 7.0% YoY in December. This was the highest reading since February 1982! The Core CPI, which excludes the volatile food and energy components, was 6% YoY vs 5.5% YoY in December. Markets immediately moved to price in a 50% chance of a 50bps hike at the March meeting. Later, St Louis Fed Chairman James Bullard took to the wires and said that he favors a 100bps hike by July 1st. This would imply a 50bps hike at one of the FOMC meetings prior to that date OR an inter-meeting hike. Markets immediately moved to price in a 100% chance of a 50bps hike at the upcoming March meeting, however, have since retreated to around 65%. On Monday morning, Bullard was on the wires again, repeating this hawkish sentiment. However, several other members of the Fed have also been speaking, which include Daly and George, who dialed back the hawkishness a bit and indicated there is little chance of an inter-meeting hike.

The situation regarding a Russian invasion of Ukraine is very fluid and is affecting risk. The US has told all citizens to leave Ukraine immediately and that an attack was imminent. As of this weekend, reports from the US said that Putin communicated plans to move into Ukraine on Wednesday. However, on Monday, Russia Foreign Minister Lavrov said that he sees a way forward with talks and proposed to continue diplomatic work. Putin said, “All right” and has basically approved the draft on Russia’s draft on its reply to on security guarantees, according to the RIA. German Chancellor Scholz heads to Ukraine today and Russia tomorrow, noting that he will underscore to Putin that there will be heavy economic consequences of any invasion. Stay alert as new headlines are crossing several times a day.

USD/RUB has been moving with the risk-on, risk-off theme associated with the headlines regarding a Russian invasion into Ukraine. Expect that to continue throughout the week. However, there are areas on the chart that can be identified where price may pause or reverse. On the daily timeframe, USD/RUB had been in a symmetrical triangle since putting in highs in March 2020 bear 83.15. The pair retraced to the 61.8% Fibonacci level from the lows of January 2020 to the highs of March 2020 near 69.24. USD/RUB then bounced above the downward sloping top trendline of the triangle (green line) in January and pulled back to retest the line last week.

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

On a 240-minute timeframe, price had been moving lower from recent highs in a descending wedge formation. On February 10th, USD/RUB broke above the top trendline of the wedge and moved to the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level from the highs of January 26th to the lows of February 10th, near 78.06. The pair is consolidating in a flag formation. The target for a flag is the length of the flagpole added to breakout point of the flag. In this case the target is near 78.87.

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

Resistance above is at today’s highs of 78.17. Above there is horizontal resistance at 78.56 and then the January 26th highs at 80.42. First support is at the 50 Day Moving Average at 75.43 (see daily) then the bottom trendline of the long-term symmetrical triangle near 75.00. The next support level is the 200 Day Moving Average at 73.61 (see daily).

Whether its going to be US expectations of a rate hike at the March meeting or the headlines making the rounds regarding Russia invading Ukraine, the USD/RUB could be volatile this week. The shorter-term technical picture points to a move higher on the break of the flag pattern. However, traders need to be cautious as price may move sharply in either direction on Russia/Ukraine headlines.