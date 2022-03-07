Mon, Mar 07, 2022 @ 14:11 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisGBP/USD Falls Below $1.32 on Risk Aversion

GBP/USD Falls Below $1.32 on Risk Aversion

By Forex.com

GBPUSD approaches key support a 1.3140 as risk aversion drives the pair lower. USD index trades above 99.00 for the first time since May 2020.

GBP/USD falls below 1.32 on risk aversion

GBP/USD tumbles below 1.32 to a 14-month low as it comes under heavy selling pressure in the wake of USD strength and strong risk off trade flows.

Safe haven demand continues to boost the USD as the Russia Ukraine war intensifies and Russia shows no signs of slowing its assault on Ukraine. Over the weekend, Russia reiterated that it will continue attacking until their goal is achieved.

PM Boris Johnson has said that the UK is committed to ramping up pressure on Russia. His comments come amid reports that the West could sanction Russian oil, sending oil prices to $120 per barrel and fueling fears of stagflation.

There is no high impacting UK data due until GDP figures at the end of the week, which leaves sentiment in the driving seat.

USD continues to go from strength to strength on safe haven inflows and after strong US NFP report on Friday which saw 678k jobs created, support a more hawkish Fed next week.

The US Dollar index trading above 99.00 for the first time since May 2020. There is no high impacting US data due.

Where next for GBP/USD?

GBP/USD trades sharply lower breaking below several key supports. The pair is now eyeing 1.3140 December 2020 low as the next line in the sand, the 20 sma is crossing below the 100 sma in a bearish signal which could see sellers push below 1.3140 towards, 1.31 round number with a move below here opening the door to 1.3170.

It is worth noting that the RSI is pushing into oversold territory so some consolidation could be on the cards or even a move highers. Buyers would look for a move over 1.32 Friday’s low in order to bring 1.3275 the February low into play, with a move above here negating the near term down trend.

Forex.com
DISCLAIMER: The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase of sale of any currency. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.