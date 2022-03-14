Currency Pair of the Week: GBP/USD

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Both the FOMC and the BOE meet this week. The more hawkish central bank should help determine the next direction of GBP/USD.

Markets will be focused this week on the Bank of England meeting on Thursday, however, traders will also be watching the UK jobs report, which will be released on Tuesday. Expectations are that the Claimant Count will drop by 25,000 vs a drop of 31,900 in January. This would be the 12th consecutive decline if the print for February comes in as forecast. In addition, economists are expecting Average Earnings, including bonuses, for January to have increased by 4.6% vs 4.3% prior. This would be the highest level since October 2021. The Bank of England will be paying close attention to this data, as they are concerned about inflation and rising wages. CPI for January was 5.5% for January, much higher than the 2% target. Expectations for Thursday are for the BOE to raise rates by 25bps, which would bring the key rate to 0.75%. At the last meeting, BOE members voted 5-4 to raise 25bps, however the onset of the Russian/Ukraine conflict has tempered expectations of the higher increase. Watch for additional language regarding the unwinding of its balance sheet as well.

The FOMC meets on Wednesday this week, however the US will release PPI and Retail Sales before then. PPI is expected to have increased by 10% YoY in February vs 9.7% YoY in January. If the print is as forecast, it would be a 13-year high. In addition, Retail Sales in February are only expected to have risen by 0.7% vs a rise of 3.8% in January. One has to consider that higher inflation may be playing a role in the US consumer’s purchases. As far as the FOMC is concerned, Fed Chairman Powell has made it clear that he expects members to raise interest rates by 25bps. Recall that less than a month ago, St Louis Fed President Bullard said that he expects the Fed to raise rates by 100bps by July 1st, which would have required a 50bps hike a one of the meetings prior to then. Expectations have been scaled back due to the uncertainty surrounding the Russia/Ukraine war. Watch the language at the press conference as Powell needs to justify small hikes with high inflation. The February CPI reading was 7.9%! Also, watch for language in the statement regarding when and how the Fed will begin to unwind its balance sheet. Fed members will also release their Summary of Economic Projections (dot plot) for inflation and growth at this meeting.

GBP/USD has been moving lower since making a high of 1.4250 on June 1st, 2021. In early December 2021, the pair reached a low of 1.3160, and bounced out of a descending wedge to the downward sloping trendline near 1.3749 on January 13th. GBP/USD has been moving lower since then, taking out the early December lows and falling to the 127.2% Fibonacci extension from the lows of December 9th, 2021 to the high of January 13th , near 1.3000, This is also psychological round number support.

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

On a 240-minute timeframe, first support is at the previously mentioned 1.3000 level. If price breaks below, horizontal support is at 1.2854, which is the spike low from November 2020 . The next support is at the 161.8% Fibonacci extension from the previously mentioned timeframe. However, notice that the RSI is diverging with price, an indication that GBP/USD may be ready for a bounce. Resistance is at the previous lows from December 9th at 1.3160 then a series of prior lows and horizontal resistance at 1.3273.

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

Both the FOMC and the BOE meet this week and traders will be watching closely. Both are expected to raise interest rates 25bps. But which central bank will be more hawkish? That should determine the next direction of GBP/USD. 1.3000 is strong support. Watch for possible profit taking ahead central bank meetings.