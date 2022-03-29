Currency Pair of the Week: EUR/USD

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

This week the Eurozone will Flash CPI for March. Expectations are for a print of 6.6% vs a reading of 5.9% in February. The flash core CPI, which excludes energy, alcohol, food and tobacco, is expected to be 3.1% vs 2.7% in February. In addition, early in the week, a host of ECB officials are due to speak, including President Christine Lagarde and Philip Lane (who recently said that even though core inflation is currently above 2%, there are reasons to believe it will fade.) Recall that at the last ECB meeting, the central bank left rates unchanged, however it also announced a faster winding down of the asset purchase program. It will now only purchase 40 billion worth of bonds in April, 30 billion Euros worth in May, and 20 billion worth in June, effectively ending the program in Q3 (as opposed to Q4). In addition, the central bank increased its inflation forecasts and lowered its growth forecasts. Will ECB speakers increase their hawkishness this week? Or will they be too concerned about the uncertainties of the Russia/Ukraine conflict and hold back on their comments. (Russia and Ukraine are due to hold face to face negotiations this week, the first time in 2 weeks).

The US will also release inflation data this week, including the Fed’s favorite measure of inflation, Core PCE. The February Core PCE, which excludes food and energy, is expected to be 5.5% YoY vs 5.2% YoY in January. In addition, the US will release Non-Farm Payrolls on Friday. Expectations are for 475,000 additional jobs to be added to the economy in March vs a whopping 678,000 jobs added in February. Also, Average Hourly Earnings (which shows wage inflation) is expected to have risen by 0.4% in March vs 0% in February. Recall from last week that a number of Fed speakers were hawkish, including Fed Chairman Powell and Fed members Daly and Mester. As a result, markets are now pricing in roughly a 71% chance of a 50bps hike in May, according to the CME’s Fed watch tool. However, if the data this week is weaker than expected, will those odds drop?

EUR/USD has been in a long-term downward sloping channel since May 2021. On March 7th, the pair tested trendline support at the a long-term trendline dating back to January 2017 at 1.0806. This was also just below the 161.8% Fibonacci extension from the low of January 28th to the highs of February 10th. EUR/USD bounced to resistance at the March 7th lows near 1.1121 on March 17th. Since then, the pair has fallen for 6 of the last trading days.

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

On a 240-minute timeframe, as price moved higher of the low, it formed an ascending wedge pattern. EUR/USD broke below the bottom trendline on March 21st. First support is at the recent lows of 1.0806, which also confluences with the bottom trendline of the long-term channel (green). Below there, price can fall to horizontal support at 1.0727 and 1.0636 (see daily). First resistance is at the recent highs (and previous lows) near 1.1121, which also confluences with the bottom trendline of the ascending wedge. Above there is the top, downward sloping trendline of the long-term channel (green) near 1.1165 and then the top trendline of the wedge near 1.1200.

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

With inflation data from both the Eurozone and the US this week, EUR/USD could be on the move. Throw in central bank speaks, the Russia/Ukraine war, and Non-Farm Payroll data, and EUR/USD could be in for some exceptional volatility later in the week.