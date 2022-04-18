Currency Pair of the Week: USD/CAD

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The US released CPI data last week for March. The headline print was 8.5% YoY vs 7.9% YoY in February. With inflation running this hot, Fed member after Fed member has been alluding to a 50bps hike when the FOMC meets again on May 4th. Recall from the meeting minutes that many Fed officials said 1 or more 50bps hikes may be warranted. Fed speakers will be out in full force again this week, including Fed Chairman Powell on Thursday. Traders will be watching to see if the hawkish rhetoric continues this week. In addition, the US will release housing data, including the NAHB Housing Market Index, Housing Starts, building permits, and Existing Home Sales. Also, weekly MBA 30-Year Mortgage Rates will be released. Last week’s reading was 5.13%. Traders will be watching the data this week to see if the rising mortgage rates influenced the overall housing market during the month of March. The US will also release the usually uneventful Beige Book this week. However, April’s reading may be more closely watched as traders will be looking for clues to confirm that the FOMC will hike 50bps on May 4th.

Last week, the Bank of Canada (BOC) hiked key interest rates by 50bps to 1%, as expected. It was the largest increase in over 20 years and the highest level for interest rates since before the pandemic began in March 2020. In addition, the central bank said it would stop reinvesting the proceeds of its maturing bond holdings, and therefore, beginning the process of reducing its balance sheet. This week Canada releases CPI. Did the BOC make the right call by hiking 50bps? Traders will be watching as the data is released on Wednesday. Expectations are for headline CPI to have risen to 6.1% YoY vs 5.7% YoY in February. Core CPI is expected to have risen to 5% YoY vs 4.8% YoY in February. Canada will also release Retail Sales data for February this week. Although the data may be a bit stale, traders will be watching to see if rising inflation affected the Canadian consumer. Expectations for the headline print are only 0.2% MoM vs 3.2% MoM in January. Retail Sales Ex-Autos expectations are just as poor at 0.2% MoM vs 2.5% MoM in January.

USD/CAD has been trading in a range between 1.2454 and 1.2965 since mid-November 2021. On April 5th, price formed a hammer on the daily timeframe, in which price opened near 1.2480, made a false breakdown below the range to a low of 1.2402, and bounced to close near the open. The bounce in USD/CAD continued and price is currently consolidating around a confluence area between 1.2600 and 1.2650, consisting of:

A horizontal trendline

The 200 Day Moving Average

An upward sloping trendline dating to June 1 st , 2021

, 2021 The 50 Day Moving Average

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

If USD/CAD breaks above this area, the first resistance is at the highs of April 13th at 1.2676, then the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement from the high of March 8th to the lows of April 5th, near 1.2710. Above there, price has some room to move, as the next level of resistance isn’t until the March 8th highs at 1.2901. First support is at the low of April 14th of 1.2555, then the bottom of the longer-term range at 1.2453. Below there, price can test the lows from April 5th at 1.2402.

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

With US housing data and Canadian CPI due out this week, USD/CAD could be in for some volatility. In addition, the pair is currently trading in a confluence zone around 1.2600 and 1.2650. I break to either direction could provide information as to the next direction for USD/CAD!