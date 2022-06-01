Wed, Jun 01, 2022 @ 16:59 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisCAD/JPY Breaks Out of Bull Flag ahead of BOC

CAD/JPY Breaks Out of Bull Flag ahead of BOC

By Forex.com

The Bank of Canada will take centre stage today, which will bring the Canadian dollar into sharp focus.

There’s been some talk of a surprise 75 basis point hike at this meeting, although I highly doubt this will be the case as the BOC wouldn’t want to exchange rate to appreciate even more sharply. What’s more, BOC speakers have not explicitly supported the idea of a larger hike. Along with consensus, I too expect the North American central bank to lift rates by 50bps to 1.5%.  It is likely we will see further hikes in the months ahead as the bank tries to bring down inflation back towards the 2% target. It will be a tough ask given that CPI is at 6.8% in Canada and also elevated globally.

Whether or not the Canadian dollar will be able to extend its recent advance will depend on the language the BOC will use as a 50bps hike is fully priced in, you would expect. If the statement clearly indicates rates will need to keep rising, which I think will be the case because there’s excess demand in the economy and obviously inflation is persisting well above the target, then the CAD should remain supported on the dips. Specially, if the BOC suggests it will keep the pace of hiking at 50bp in July, then that should keep CAD investors happy.

Ahead of the Bank of Canada’s policy decision today, the CAD/JPY has risen for the sixth consecutive sessions.

From a technical point of view, the CAD/JPY remains in a strong bull trend, and it looks like the currency pair has ended a month-long consolidation pattern after breaking out of the bull flag pattern:

The bull flag is a continuation pattern and when prices break out from it, there tends to be a strong move in the prevailing trend. So, in this case, we may well see a strong break above April’s peak at 102.95, possibly as early as later today. The next psychological round handle of 105.00, which is just over 200 pips away from that high, may well be the next target for this pair.

Key support now comes in at around 101.00. Below this, the 100.00 handle is the next big level that must be defended for the bulls in order to keep the momentum alive.

Forex.com
DISCLAIMER: The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase of sale of any currency. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

Using a Multi-Timeframe Approach

A Brief Introduction to Forex Basics

Low Spread Scalping Strategies

Technical Outlook and Review

Your Trading and Consciousness

Times To Trade

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.