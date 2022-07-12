Tue, Jul 12, 2022 @ 06:50 GMT
Range Trade – Bitcoin

Pepperstone
By Pepperstone

Bitcoin for now is contained within a range, but can a catalyst say US CPI cause a breakout?

Bitcoin ran into a wall of resistance as it moved towards the upper bound of its range. The dollar surge as well as risk sentiment souring has been a headwind for the digital asset. Wednesday’s CPI number out on Wednesday will likely impact the crypto space. Bitcoin has a very high correlation with US yields (essentially a rates proxy). A number above 9% could see yields and the dollar jump hitting riskier assets such as Bitcoin. Vice versa for a headline print below 8.5%. Market is expecting 8.8%. There has been some negative divergence on the RSI, which likely saw sellers run out of buying momentum. The 21-day EMA is also acting as dynamic resistance. Depending on whether you’re a bull/bear you could also be seeing a double bottom/top. Price levels to watch are 22k on the upside and 18.5k on the downside.

Pepperstone
