Currency Pair of the Week: GBP/AUD

Both the RBA and the BOE meet this week, which could cause volatility in GBP/AUD.

The Bank of England (BOE) is set to meet this week at it August Interest Rate Decision meeting. Markets are pricing in roughly a 70% chance of a 50bps hike, which would bring the 1.75%. This would be the largest increase in rates since February 1995! The BOE has already hiked rates five consecutive times by 25bps to bring it to the current level of 1.25%. At the previous meeting, the BOE said that it would “act forcefully” if necessary. The central bank also said that it expects inflation to be over 9% and rise slightly above 11% in October. (The June headline inflation reading was 9.4% YoY.) Meanwhile the BOE also sees GDP falling sharply. In addition to the rate decision, Central Bank Governor Bailey said that the BOE will provide details as to how the central bank will begin to run off the 895 billion Pounds worth of bonds it bought during the pandemic. Bailey has said that it could be in the area of 50 to 100 billion Pounds during the first year. Note that the BOE is unlikely to do anything too extreme, as the UK is a little over a month away from elections for Prime Minister. There has been a lot of debate in the campaigning over taxes, and the central bank will likely not what to influence voter decisions.

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) also meets this week to discuss interest rate policy. Expectations are that the RBA will hike rates by an additional 50bps to bring the cash rate to 1.85%. The central bank hiked rates 25bps in May, followed by a two 50bps rate hikes in June and July to bring the current cash rate to 1.35%. However, the central bank noted that it will do whatever is necessary to ensure that inflation returns to target. The RBA also noted that employment was strong, and it expects the Unemployment Rate to drop further. On July 26th, Australia released its Q2 CPI at 6.1% vs 6.2% expected and 5.1% in Q1. Although the print was 1% higher than that of Q1, traders took the report as a positive, as they feared the actual print could be much higher. This may have RBA members questioning a 50bps hike. On the other hand, the June Unemployment Rate fell to 3.5% vs 3.8% expected and 3.9% last. This may empower the RBA to hike by more than 50bps. However, the Committee is expected to split the difference at hike 50bps!

GBP/AUD broke below the neckline of a head and shoulders pattern on February 22nd near 1.8850 and proceeded to move directly to the target of 1.8375. The pair hasn’t looked back since, making a recently low of 1.7175 on April 5th. Since then, GBP/AUD has been trading in a range between 1.7175 and 1.7888. The pair could not even reach the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement from the January 28th highs to the April 5th lows near 1.7957.

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

On a 240-minute timeframe, GBP/AUD has been moving higher off the July 22nd lows in an orderly channel. First resistance is at the top trendline of the channel near 1.7485, then the 50% retracement level from the highs of July 1st to the lows of July 22nd near 1.7514. Above there, GBP/AUD can move to the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level from the same timeframe near 1.7586. However, if the resistance holds and GBP/AUD moves lower, first support is at Monday’s low of 1.7355, which is also the confluence of the downward sloping trendline from July 1st and the bottom trendline of the shorter-term channel. Below there, price can fall to the lows of July 26th near 1.7267 and then the lows of the long-term channel from the daily timeframe near 1.7200.

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

Both the RBA and the BOE meet this week, which could cause volatility in GBP/AUD. However, the pair will have to clear its long-term range between 1.7175 and 1.7888 to make real progress. If one central bank is more hawkish and the other is more dovish, GBP/AUD could more aggressively out of the channel!