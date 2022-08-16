Currency Pair of the Week: GBP/USD

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

With the UK CPI and employment data this week, along with a China rate cut and US housing data, manufacturing data, and retail sales, GBP/USD could be in for some volatility.

The UK releases July inflation data this week, which is expected to have moved higher vs June’s data. Expectations are for the headline CPI print to have risen to 9.8% YoY vs 9.4% YoY in June. The core inflation rate, which excludes energy, food, alcohol and tobacco, is expected to rise to 5.9% YoY vs 5.8% YoY in June. In addition, the UK will also release July’s Claimant Count, which is expected to be lower by 10,000 people vs -20,100 in June (i.e., expectations are for a weaker print). The Unemployment Rate is expected to remain unchanged at 3.8% for June, suggesting a strong labor market despite higher inflation. The Bank of England will be keeping a close eye on this data. On August 4th, the Bank of England hiked rates by 50bps to 1.75%, however also suggested that it expects inflation to remain at elevated levels through much of 2023, including a rise as high as 13.3% in October! In addition, the BOE said that it expected an upcoming recession, which could run from Q4 2022 to Q4 2023. Despite all the negativity, markets are expecting the BOE to hike rates another 50bps at its September meeting. If the inflation data is stronger than expected or the employment data is weaker than expected, the BOE may have second thoughts about raising rates by 50bps.

The US has been affected lately by poor manufacturing and higher inflation data. Last week’s CPI print was 8.5% YoY vs 8.7% YoY expected and 9.1% YoY in June. This sent the US Dollar Index from 106.34 down to 105.19. However, since then a better, than expected Michigan Consumer Sentiment print for August and a rate cut from China has helped the DXY to rebound above 106.00. Will the DXY continue higher? It may depend on this week’s economic data. The New York Empire State Manufacturing Index for August released earlier today was -31.3 vs an expectation of +5 and +11.1 in July. This was the weakest print since the pandemic in May 2020 and the second lowest reading of the print ever. Most components were much lower, with prices paid at 55.5 vs 64.3 in July and new orders at -29.6 vs +6.2 in July. This week brings more manufacturing data with the release of Industrial Production, Manufacturing Production, and The Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing index for August. In addition, the US will plenty of housing data this week, including a 49 reading for the NAHB Housing Market Index (lowest since May 2020), Building Permits, Housing Starts, and Existing Home Sales. Could a slowdown in housing also cause the Fed to flinch? The big economic number for the week will be Retail Sales. Expectations are for a rise of 0.1% vs 1% in June. “Never bet against the American Consumer” is a popular phrase on Wall Street. Could the consumer save the US economy this month?

GBP/USD has been moving lower since testing a high print of 1.4189 in June 2021. After breaking aggressively through the 1.3000 level on April 22nd, the pair formed an AB=CD pattern which hit its target at the 161.8% Fibonacci extension from the lows of May 13th to the highs of May 27th near 1.1843. The support held and GBP/USD has been trading in a symmetrical triangle since then. Price is currently nearing the apex of the triangle. Expectations are that price will continue in the same direction as before the symmetrical triangle was formed, which in this case would be lower.

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

On a 240-minute timeframe, after reaching the low on May 27th, price bounced to the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level from the highs of May 27th to the lows of July 14th, near 1.2320, as well as the downward sloping trendline from the symmetrical triangle. Price appears to be trying to break through the bottom trendline of the triangle. If GBP/USD breaks 1.2003, it will have set up a double top pattern, which targets near the July 14th lows. First support is the August 5th lows at 1.2003. Below there, support crosses at the lows of July 14th at 1.2760 and then a range of lows dating back to March 2020, with the top of the range being 1.1642. First resistance is at the top, downward sloping trendline of the wedge near 1.2250. Above there, price can move to the previously mentioned 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level at 1.2320 then horizontal resistance at 1.2431.

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

With the UK CPI print and inflation data this week, along with a China rate cut and US housing data, manufacturing data, and retail sales, GBP/USD could be in for some volatility. If the pair breaks lower below 1.2003, it will set up a double top with price targeting near 1.1760. Watch the data this week!