Technical Tuesday: FTSE, Copper, EUR/USD and USD/CHF

Welcome to Technical Tuesday, a weekly report where we highlight some of the most interesting markets that will hopefully appease technical analysts and traders alike.

In this week’s edition, we are getting technical on the FTSE, Copper, EUR/USD and USD/CHF. So, there’s something for everyone.

FTSE climbs above 7K – for now

The FTSE has been among the major indices staging a decent comeback over the past few sessions. Oversold stock prices have found some relief on UK’s fiscal U-turn, with investors also picking up some beaten-down stocks as focus has turned to earnings. But the macro concerns are not going to go away any time soon. Thus, the FTSE may fall back along with other global indices after this brief period of stability. We have seen similar short-covering rallies fail consistently throughout this year. Until we have higher highs and higher lows in place, treat this latest recovery with extra care.

The UK benchmark index was trying to break above 7,000, a level which had acted as support and resistance in the past. If the bulls want to create a larger recovery, then they must hang in there and help the index over this 7,000 level on a daily closing basis. The next potential resistance area is seen around 7140.

In terms of support, the first line of defence for the bulls come in around 6961, the high from Monday. However, if this level fails to hold, then it is probably game over for the bulls and we may then see a revisit of the recent low at 6706, as a result.

Copper falls on China growth concerns

The price of copper has traded in a narrow range over the past several weeks, with the metal unable to shake off global growth worries, which have intensified after China decided to postpone the release of its third quarter growth and industrial production figures that were due this Wednesday.

Analysts think that economic growth has slowed to a new three-decade low of 3.3% compared to 4.9% recorded in the same period a year ago. The fact that China has delayed the release of the data does not look good and investors are worried that the world’s second largest economy may have performed even poorer than those expectations.

Anyway, regardless of the macro reasons, when Dr Copper goes down – or in this case, stays down – it is usually not a good sign. Over the past several weeks we have seen a number of bearish-looking doji or inverted hammer candles on the weekly chart, as the metal has traded inside narrowing ranges:

On the daily time frame, we can see that the copper has been unable to rise back above the 21-day exponential average with any conviction. A couple of weeks ago, it tried but then slumped to create a large bearish engulfing candle (circled). That was and remains the most important bearish signal in the near-term outlook. For as long copper does not rise above the high of that candle, the technical path of least resistance would remain to the downside.

USD/CHF testing key support

The USD/CHF remains in a rising trend, although like all other major pairs (except the USD/JPY), it has pulled back a little with the dollar pausing for breather due to profit taking. But the USD/CHF could resume higher as it tests key support around 0.9950:

As per the chart, the area around 0.9950 was previously support and resistance, and ties in with the rising trend line. If the Swissy holds its own here, then a rally beyond the recent highs could be the outcome.

Regardless of what happens in the short-term, the longer-term outlook is a positive one for this pair. The US dollar remains fundamentally support, because of the Fed’s aggressive hikes. So, watch out for a breakout in the USD/CHF. The Swissy neds to close above the May high of 1.0065 in order to trigger further technical buying at higher levels.

EUR/USD still inside bear channel despite recent bounce

The EUR/USD continues to take the stairs up, and elevator down. In recent days, it has been stepping up the stairs, but has struggled to get very high. That’s because of the strong macro headwinds. Technically, it remains rooted inside this large bearish channel:

For the EUR/USD to encourage traders on the long side, it will need to climb out of this channel to the upside, and go back above parity. Until and unless those conditions are met, I expect to see continued selling pressure on each recovery attempts.

In fact, there was a possibility that there EUR/USD would resume lower as it tested key resistance around 0.9865, a level which was previously support.

Inflation is a global issue, but its impact has been quite different in different parts of the world. While the Eurozone has struggled to grow amid high levels of inflation, and an energy crunch, the US economy is holding its own better with employment remaining rather strong. The Fed’s other mandate of keeping inflation close to 2% means it has no choice but to keep on hiking rates until CPI falls sharply and keeps on trending lower from its current 8.2% annual rate. A dovish pivot is still nowhere in sight. Policymakers are in agreement that the risk of doing too little outweighs the risk of hiking too aggressively.