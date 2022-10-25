Currency Pair of the Week: EUR/JPY

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The ECB will have its hands full when it meets on Thursday to discuss interest rate policy. Headline inflation in the Euro Area jumped from 9.1% YoY in August to 9.9% YoY in September. This was the highest reading since the Euro Area began keeping records in 1991. The Core inflation rate jumped from 4.3% YoY in August to 4.8% YoY in September. This was also a record high. Meanwhile, the flash reading for the S&P Global Manufacturing PMI released on Monday dropped from 48.4 in September to 46.6 in October. In addition, the flash Composite PMI reading fell from 48.1 in September to 47.1 in October. This was the lowest reading since May 2020 and the 6th straight decline. Rising inflation and lower manufacturing…not a good mix. Minutes from the last ECB meeting showed that growth concerns should not outweigh the need for higher interest rates to help contain the rate of inflation. Therefore, the ECB is widely expected to increase interest rates by 75bps to bring rates to 2% when it meets on Thursday.

The Bank of Japan meets on Friday to discuss interest rate policy. The BOJ is expected keep rates unchanged at -0.1% and maintain its cap on the 10-year JGB at 0.25%. Some have expressed concern about Yen levels across the board and think that the BOJ may raise the cap on yields, or even remove it all together. This would help to strengthen the Yen. However, just this past weekend, Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda said that CPI growth beyond the next fiscal year is likely to fall below 2%. The BOJ will continue to put all effort into achieving price target along with rise in wages (which has been slow). On Friday last week, Japan released its CPI for September, which was only 3% YoY, unchanged from August. The “low” inflation reading is causing wide interest rate differentials for Japan vs much of the rest of the world. It is showing via rising exchange rates (depreciating Yen). The rising rates have been so bad, that the Ministry of Finance has had to intervene in the fx markets and buy Yen to help raise its value. One has to wonder how much more willing Japan is to intervene in the markets.

On a weekly timeframe, EUR/JPY has been moving higher after the May 2020 lows at 114.40. However, during March of this year, the pair began moving aggressively higher, forming an ascending wedge. Whereas USD/JPY is testing levels not seen since 1990, EUR/JPY is closing in on its highest level since December 2014 at 149.79. The expectation is that price will break lower out of an ascending wedge and make a 100% retracement. If EUR/JPY does move as expected, the pair would taker 124.40 on the downside.

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

On a daily timeframe, the Yen intervention hasn’t proven to be successful vs the Euro. EUR/JPY has been bought on dips and after Friday’s bout of intervention, the pair has retraced nearly 75% of the move! First resistance is the high from Friday, before the intervention, at 148.40. Above there, the next resistance level is the highs from December 2014 at 149.79. If price moves higher, there is horizontal resistance from March 2008 at 151.72. However, if the intervention works and EUR/JPY moves lower, first support is at Monday’s low of 143.72. Below there, price can pull back to the rising trendline of the wedge near 139.50, then the low from May 12th at 132.66.

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

With both the ECB and the BOJ meetings this week, EUR/JPY could be volatile. Add in the threat of intervention by Japan, and the pair could really swing. Watch price as it approaches the prior highs from 2014 near 149.79. However, if the MOF enters again, the pair could break below the ascending wedge!