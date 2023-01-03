Technical Tuesday: Dollar Index, GBP/USD, EUR/USD and S&P

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Welcome to Technical Tuesday, a weekly report where we highlight some of the most interesting markets that will hopefully appease technical analysts and traders alike.

In this year’s first edition, we are discussing and getting technical on the dollar and S&P

Dollar makes strong start to 2023

GBP/USD breaks 1.20 handle

EUR/USD set for biggest daily decline since September

US futures positive – for now

Key data coming up this week

The US dollar ended last year with a whimper as it continued to descend after peaking in September, following its stellar performance earlier in the year. But at the start of this new year, it has started strongly, causing the likes of the GBP/USD and EUR/USD to break sharply lower today.

Looking ahead to the start of this year, the dollar looks favourable to make back some of its losses suffered in Q4, as the Dollar Index (DXY) tests a key technical area, which has so far provided decent support today.

As per the daily chart, the DXY has found strong support from around 103.50 area, which is bang in the middle of the highs made in 2017 (103.82) and 2020 (102.99). Those highs were obviously significant resistance levels in the past, so there’s no surprise to see the dollar bounce from here. Whether the dollar recovery holds is another question, but in a quiet day for macro data, the recovery makes perfect technical sense.

Traders will look forward to the publication of the FOMC minutes (Wednesday) and the December jobs report (Friday) later in the week. If after these macro events, the dollar is still holding above the support area mentioned, then we could see the onset of a stronger recovery.

The recent weakness for the greenback has been due to signs of US inflation peaking and the resulting expectations that the Fed is going to pause its rate hikes soon, having already reduced the pace of tightening to 50 basis points at its September meeting.

But the Fed has indicated that interest rates are going to remain high, for longer. At its December meeting, the FOMC signalled that interest rates could rise to and remain at 5.00-5.25% in 2023, with the Fed Chair Jerome Powell also pushing back against market talk that inflation is on a sustainable downward path.

GBP/USD breaks 1.20 handle

Elsewhere, support for the dollar might be provided by weakness in foreign currencies. Among these is the British pound. In fact, the GBP/USD has started 2023 with a whimper, down over 100 pips after earlier breaking key 1.20 handle. As per my previous forecasts, I reckon the cable is going to remain below the $1.20 handle for a while. The pound should remain under pressure against most major currencies, owing to a sustained period of subdued economic activity. Two of the Bank of England’s rate-setters voted against the 50-basis point rate rise of the majority at the last MPC meeting. The split in the MPC should become more pronounced as the double-digit UK inflation continues to hurt pockets of consumers and weigh on business activity in H1.

Still, as traders we should have an open mind and be prepared to drop out view if the market does not agree with our thesis. So, a potential break above the shaded area on the chart should not be taken lightly by the bears.

EUR/USD set for biggest daily decline since September

The EUR/USD was down about 1.3% on the session at the time of writing, which meant it was dropping at its fast daily pace since September. The EUR/USD couldn’t hold above 1.07 handle and the March 2020 low at 1.0636. Previously, this area marked a significant support zone, which is why today’s sell-off should not come as surprise. The next potential support level is around 1.05 handle which was in sight. Below this, the 200-day average and the January 2017 low come in around 1.0340.

US futures positive – for now

US index futures have tracked Europe higher and look set to open well into the positive territory today. But questions remain as to whether the gains can hold given concerns over a recession and further policy tightening by the Fed and other major central banks.

At the time of writing, our US 500 index was testing the base of key resistance area starting at 3870 (grey shaded zone on the chart). If resistance holds around current levels and today’s candle turns red later today, or we see the week’s gains wiped out later in the week, then watch out below!

Key data coming up this week

FOMC meeting minutes

Wednesday, January 4, 19:00 GMT

This year’s first important macro data is likely to be the minutes of the FOMC’s December meeting. At that meeting, the FOMC reduced the pace of tightening to 50 basis points but appeared more hawkish than expected, in that policymakers projected a higher terminal interest rate and indicated that monetary policy will remain contractionary for longer. The minutes should reveal more details, which should set the tone for next few days at least.

US Non-Farm Payrolls

Friday, January 6, 13:00 GMT

The first week of January could end with a bang, if US employment data shows a major surprise. The headline non-farm payrolls number has beaten expectations in each of the previous 8 months, with the prior months continually being revised higher. US jobs market remains hot, and while that’s the case, the Fed will be encouraged to keep its policy tight. If we get another set of stronger-than-expected numbers, then this could provide renewed support for the dollar.