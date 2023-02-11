Sat, Feb 11, 2023 @ 08:19 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisJapanese Yen Technical Forecast: USD/JPY Indecision- Breakout Pending

Japanese Yen Technical Forecast: USD/JPY Indecision- Breakout Pending

Forex.com
By Forex.com

Japanese Yen technical forecast: USD/JPY weekly trade levels

  • Japanese Yen rebounds off multi-year uptrend support
  • USD/JPY sets yearly opening-range around objective yearly open
  • Resistance 133.20s, 134.77, 136.66– support 128.30s, 125.85-126.56 (key), 122.20s

The Japanese yen has been trading within a 5.6% range since the start of the year with USD/JPY responding to long-term uptrend support last month. The stage is set, and the levels are clear as price holds at the objective 2023 yearly open. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the USD/JPY weekly technical chart.

Japanese Yen Price Chart – USD/JPY Weekly

Technical Outlook: The Japanese Yen has been consolidating within the January range with USD/JPY trading just above multi-year slope support. We’re on the lookout for a breakout in the days ahead for guidance on whether the broader October correction is complete.

Initial resistance stands with the 52-week moving average near ~133.20s backed by the yearly range highs at 134.77 and the 38.2% retracement 136.66. Ultimately a breach / close above the July high-week close / slope resistance (red) at 138.48 would be needed to mark resumption of the broader uptrend.

Initial support rests with the lower parallel (currently ~128.30s) backed by 125.85-126.56– a region defined by the 2015 swing high and the 50% retracement of the 2020 advance. Ultimately, a break / weekly close below the original slope extending off the 2021 lows (currently ~122.20s) would be needed to invalidate the broader multi-year uptrend.

Bottom line: USD/JPY rebounded off uptrend support last month with price consolidating just above- breakout pending. From at trading standpoint, losses should be limited to 125.85 IF price is going to respect this multi-year slope. I’ll publish an updated Japanese Yen short-term technical outlook once we get further clarity on the near-term USD/JPY technical trade levels.

Key Economic Data Releases

Forex.com
Forex.com
DISCLAIMER: The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase of sale of any currency. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.