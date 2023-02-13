Mon, Feb 13, 2023 @ 23:24 GMT
Euro Short-term Technical Outlook: EUR/USD Decision Time

Forex.com
By Forex.com

Euro technical outlook: EUR/USD short-term trade levels

  • Euro price charts – Daily & 240min
  • EUR/USD reverses sharply off uptrend resistance- now testing initial uptrend support
  • Resistance 1.08, 1.0865/89, 1.1033 – support 1.0636, 1.05, 1.0405/61

Euro has been in free-fall for the past two-weeks with EUR/USD plunging into a major support pivot around the 2023 yearly open- its decision time for the bears. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the EUR/USD short-term technical charts.

Euro Price Chart – EUR/USD Daily

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Sr. Technical Strategist; EUR/USD on TradingView

Technical Outlook: Euro plunged more than 3.4% off the monthly high with EUR/USD now testing a key pivot zone at 1.0636-1.0705 – a region defined by the 2020 swing low, the December high-close and the objective 2023 yearly open.

I’m on the lookout for possible price inflection here with a break / close below this threshold threatening a larger correction within the broader uptrend. Key daily resistance now stands with the objective February open / 61.8 % retracement of the monthly range at 1.0865/89.

Euro Price Chart – EUR/USD 240min

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Sr. Technical Strategist; EUR/USD on TradingView

Notes: A closer look at Euro price action shows EUR/USD opening the week at confluent support at 1.0636-1.0705.  Initial resistance is eyed at the 1.08-handle with a breach / close above 1.0889 needed to mark resumption of the September uptrend towards key the 76.4% retracement of the 2022 range / yearly high at 1.1033.

A break below this key pivot zone could fuel an accelerated decline with such a scenario exposing 1.05 and the 2017 low-day close / 38.2% retracement of the October advance at 1.0405/61– an area of interest for possible downside exhaustion / price inflection IF reached.

Bottom line: EUR/USD has reversed off confluent uptrend resistance with the pullback now testing initial uptrend support- we’re looking for a reaction down here. From at trading standpoint, a good zone to reduce portions of short-exposure / lower protective stops – rallies should be capped by yearly open resistance IF price is heading lower on this stretch.

Key Economic Data Releases

DISCLAIMER: The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase of sale of any currency. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

