Canadian Dollar Outlook

USD/CAD remains under pressure following the 150K rise in Canada Employment, and the update to the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) may keep the exchange rate under pressure as the release is anticipated to show slowing inflation.

USD/CAD rebound susceptible to another slowdown in US CPI

USD/CAD gives back the advance from the monthly low (1.3263) amid the failed attempts to test the 50-Day SMA (1.3488), and the exchange rate may struggle to defend the opening range for February as the larger-than-expected rise in Canada Employment puts pressure on the Bank of Canada (BoC) to implement a more restrictive policy.

However, the minutes from the January meeting suggest the BoC is comfortable with the current policy as Governor Tiff Macklem and Co. emphasize that ‘it would be appropriate to pause any additional tightening to allow economic developments to unfold,’ and developments coming out of the US may sway USD/CAD over the near-term as the Federal Reserve sticks to its hiking-cycle.

In turn, market participants may pay increased attention to the US CPI as both the headline and core rate of inflation are expected to narrow in January, and signs of waning price growth may lead to a bearish reaction in the US Dollar as it encourages the Fed to conclude its hiking-cycle.

With that said, another downtick in the US CPI may keep USD/CAD under pressure as market participants brace for an imminent change in regime, but the exchange rate may continue to track the flat slope in the 50-Day SMA (1.3488) if it manages to hold above the monthly low (1.3263).

Canadian Dollar Price Chart – USD/CAD Daily

Chart Prepared by David Song, Strategist; USD/CAD Price on TradingView

USD/CAD continues to hold below the 50-Day SMA (13488) after failing to push above the monthly high (1.3476), and the exchange rate may continue to track the flat slope in the moving average as it trades within the opening range for February.

Lack of momentum to break/close below 1.3310 (50% Fibonacci retracement) may push USD/CAD back towards the 1.3440 (23.6% Fibonacci retracement) area, with a move above the monthly high (1.3476) raising the scope for a test of the moving average.

However, a break/close below 1.3310 (50% Fibonacci retracement) opens up the monthly low (1.3263), with the next region of interest coming in around 1.3230 (100% Fibonacci extension), which largely lines up with the 200-Day SMA (1.3238).

— Written by David Song, Strategist