Fri, Feb 24, 2023 @ 07:00 GMT
Japanese Yen Short-Term Price Outlook: USD/JPY Rally Fizzles

By Forex.com

Japanese Yen technical outlook: USD/JPY short-term trade levels

  • Japanese Yen breakout approaching initial resistance
  • USD/JPY risk for near-term pullback- broader outlook remains constructive
  • Resistance 135.49, 136.66-137.65, 139.58– support 134.19, 132.87 (key) 131.10

The Japanese Yen has been under pressure for the past few weeks with USD/JPY rallying back into the January highs. Although the broader outlook remains constructive, the threat for a near-term pullback rises while below a key resistance pivot just higher. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the USD/JPY short-term technical charts.

Japanese Yen Price Chart – USD/JPY Daily

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Sr. Technical Strategist; USD/JPY on TradingView

Technical Outlook: The Japanese Yen fell more than 6.4% against the US Dollar since the January lows in USD/JPY. A breakout of the October downtrend early in the month is now probing the objective 2023 opening-range highs around 134.77. The immediate advance may be vulnerable here near-term with the broader outlook constructive while above median-line

Japanese Yen Price Chart – USD/JPY 240min

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Sr. Technical Strategist; USD/JPY on TradingView

Notes: A closer look at the Yen price action shows USD/JPY trading within the confines of an ascending channel with price now approaching initial resistance at the 100% extension of the January advance at 135.48– risk for possible topside exhaustion into this zone.

Weekly-open support rests at 134.19 with medium-term bullish invalidation now raised to the lower parallel / February opening-range highs at 132.87– an area of interest for possible downside exhaustion IF reached. A break below this threshold would be technically damaging and would threaten another accelerated decline towards yearly-open support at 131.10.

A topside breach exposes a critical resistance zone at 136.66-137.65– a region defined by the 38.2% retracement at of the October decline, the 200-day moving average, and the November swing lows. A breach / daily-close above this level is needed to fuel the next leg higher in price towards 139.58.

Bottom line: USD/JPY has broken the monthly opening-range highs and while the trade remains constructive, the immediate advance may be vulnerable here. From at trading standpoint, a good zone to reduce portions of long-exposure / raise protective stops – losses should be limited to 132.87 IF price is heading higher with a close above 137.65 needed to mark resumption of the uptrend.

DISCLAIMER: The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase of sale of any currency. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

