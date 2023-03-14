Equities Short-Term Outlook: S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Breakdown Levels

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Equities technical outlook: S&P 500, Nasdaq & Dow daily trade levels

S&P 500 support 3844, 3812, 3760 (key) – resistance 3928/36, 3987-4002 (key)

NASDAQ support 11690, 11372/415 (key), 11037 – resistance 12026, 12297, 12428 (key)

Dow support 31727, ~31480, 30881/972 (key) – resistance 32400, 32812, 33431 (key)

The events over the past few days have roiled global markets with the S&P 500, the NASDAQ and the Dow plunging more than 7% off the yearly highs. The battle lines are drawn heading into the second half to the month – these are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the SPX500, NDX and DJI daily technical charts.

S&P 500 Price Chart – SPX Daily

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Sr. Technical Strategist; SPX500 on TradingView

Notes: In my last S&P 500 short-term price outlook we noted that the SPX500 was, “testing a critical support zone today at 3906/28- a region defined by the May low-day close and the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the December advance.” The index rallied more than 4% in the following days before reversing sharply off the early-December reversal close / downtrend resistance at 4073. Since then, the index has plunged more than 6.6% in the subsequent days with a break below key support rebounding today off the yearly low-close at 3812.

The immediate focus on a breakout of today’s range for guidance. Initial resistance now stands with the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the December advance / 200-day moving average at 3928/36. Broader bearish invalidation is eyed at the March 7th reversal close / 50% retracement at 3987-4002 – a breach / daily close above this threshold would be needed to suggest a more significant low is in place.

Initial support rest with the objective yearly open at 3844 backed by the December lows/ 61.8% retracement of the October advance at 3760/63 – an area of interest for possible downside exhaustion / price inflection IF reached. Caution, losses below this threshold would threaten another accelerated decline towards the 2021 low / 2022 low-day close at 3664/69.

Nasdaq Price Chart – NDX Daily

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Sr. Technical Strategist; Nasdaq on TradingView

Notes: Nasdaq rebounded off confluent support today around the January 18th high near 11690 (low registered today at 11695). The index is poised to mark an outside-day reversal off slope support and takes price back above the 200-day moving average.

Initial resistance is being tested today at the objective March open around 12026 and is backed by the monthly high-day close at 12297– both an area of interest for possible topside exhaustion / price inflection IF reached. Ultimately a breach / close above the 61.8% retracement at 12428 would be needed to mark resumption of the broader uptrend.

A break below this support zone would threaten another accelerated decline towards critical support at 11372/415– a region defined by the 100% extension of the yearly decline / 61.8% retracement of the October rally. Look for a larger reaction there IF reached.

Dow Jones Price Chart – DJI Daily

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Sr. Technical Strategist; Dow Jones on TradingView

Notes: The Dow Jones Industrial Average slammed though a key support barrier last week at 32203/400 – a region define by the 100% extension of the December decline, the 200-day moving average and the 38.2% retracement of the October rally. This region has already been tested as resistance today and the threat remains weighted do the downside while below. Note that neither the S&P 500 nor the Nasdaq has broken below the yearly opening-range and this non-confirmation low has us questioning the legitimacy of the breakdown. That said, we’ll be watching this closely in the days ahead.

A break below the November lows at 31727 would be needed to mark resumption towards the 25% parallel (currently 31480s) with key support eye at 30881/972– a region defined by the 1.618% extension and the 61.8% retracement. Look for a larger reaction there IF reached.

A pivot back above 32400 would alleviate further downside pressure in the short-term with subsequent resistance eyed at 32656 (March open) and the January lows at 32812. Broader bearish invalidation now lowered to the monthly high-day close at 33431.

