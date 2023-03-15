Wed, Mar 15, 2023 @ 07:03 GMT
Japanese Yen Short-Term Price Outlook: USD/JPY Bears Look to Reassert

Forex.com
By Forex.com

Japanese Yen technical outlook: USD/JPY short-term trade levels

  • Japanese Yen reversal off confluent uptrend resistance threatens larger pullback
  • USD/JPY testing short-term downtrend resistance- broader outlook still constructive
  • Resistance 134.77, 135.25, 136.66-137.65 (key) – support 132.50, 130.56-131.30 (key),

The Japanese Yen turned from a key pivot zone we’ve been tracking for weeks now with USD/JPY threatening a deeper correction in the days ahead. Although the broader outlook remains constructive, a short-term downtrend is in focus and we’re looking to validate a low in the days ahead. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the USD/JPY short-term technical charts.

Japanese Yen Price Chart – USD/JPY Daily

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Sr. Technical Strategist; USD/JPY on TradingView

Technical Outlook: In last month’s Japanese Yen short-term outlook we noted that USD/JPY was approaching, “a critical resistance zone at 136.66-137.65– a region defined by the 38.2% retracement at of the October decline, the 200-day moving average, and the November swing lows.” Price briefly registered an intraday high at 137.91 before reversing sharply lower with a decline of more than 4% rebounding yesterday off the 50% retracement of the yearly range near 132.50s.

 Japanese Yen Price Chart – USD/JPY 240min

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Sr. Technical Strategist; USD/JPY on TradingView

Notes: A closer look at the Yen price action shows USD/JPY trading within the confines of a descending pitchfork formation with a rebound just pips from the lower parallel now testing initial resistance at the January highs / 75% parallel around 134.77. Subsequent resistance is eyed just higher at the monthly opening-range lows at 135.25 with a breach above the upper parallel ultimately needed to suggest a more significant low is in place. The near-term advance may be vulnerable into these levels.

A break lower from here would expose key support at the objective 2023 yearly open / 61.8% retracement of the yearly range at 131.10/30– an are of interest for possible downside exhaustion / price inflection IF reached.

Bottom line: A reversal off uptrend resistance is now threatening a test of uptrend support. From at trading standpoint, rallies should be limited to the March open (136.11) IF price is indeed heading lower towards the 131-hadle. A topside breach / close above this formation would likely fuel another test of critical resistance around the 200-day moving average.

Key Economic Data Releases

DISCLAIMER: The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase of sale of any currency. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

