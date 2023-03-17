Fri, Mar 17, 2023 @ 06:08 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisAustralian Dollar Technical Forecast: AUD/USD Squeeze at Support

Australian Dollar Technical Forecast: AUD/USD Squeeze at Support

Forex.com
By Forex.com

Australian technical forecast: AUD/USD weekly trade levels

  • Australian Dollar rebounds from fresh, multi-month lows
  • AUD/USD threat for exhaustion rebound- broader outlook weighted to the downside
  • Resistance 6816, 6865, 6922 (key)– support 6547, 6393 (key), 6200/10

The Australian Dollar plunged nearly 8.3% off the yearly high with the decline turning just ahead of key technical support this week. The focus is on this exhaustion rebound within the confines of the broader 2021 downtrend. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the AUD/USD weekly technical chart.

Australian Dollar Price Chart – AUD/USD Weekly

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Sr. Technical Strategist; AUD/USD on TradingView

Technical Outlook: In last month’s Australian Dollar technical forecast we noted that AUD/USD had, “stretched into a major pivot zone at confluent resistance and the broader October rally may be vulnerable…” Price reversed sharply lower that very week with Aussie plummeting more than 6.6% off the mid-February highs.

The decline turned just ahead of the support at the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the October advance at 6547 (low registered at 6564) with rally now testing the 2008 low-week close / 2019 low at 6670/73. Watch the weekly close with respect to this key pivot zone.

Weekly resistance stands with the yearly-open at 6816 backed by the 52-week moving average (currently ~6865). Broader bearish invalidation now lowered to the yearly high-week close (outside-reversal close) at 6922– a breach / weekly close above would be needed to shift the focus back towards the yearly highs.

A break / weekly close below Fibonacci support here would threaten resumption of the broader downtrend towards the median-line / 2022 October reversal-close at 6393– look for a larger reaction there IF reached.

Bottom line: Aussie has plunged five of the past six-weeks with a break below the yearly-open taking price to multi-month lows. From a trading standpoint, rallies should be capped by the upper parallel the IF Aussie is heading lower – look for a more significant reaction on test of Fibonacci support with a close below needed to mark resumption. I’ll publish an updated Australian Dollar short-term outlook once we get further clarity on the near-term AUD/USD technical trade levels.

Key Economic Data Releases

Forex.com
Forex.com
DISCLAIMER: The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase of sale of any currency. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.