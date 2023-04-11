Tue, Apr 11, 2023 @ 23:13 GMT
Dollar, Crude and Yen outlook: Technical Tuesday

Forex.com
By Forex.com

Welcome to Technical Tuesday, a weekly report where we highlight some of the most interesting markets that will hopefully appease technical analysts and traders alike.

In this week’s report, we are getting technical on the Dollar Index, WTI Crude oil and yen pairs.

  • Dollar Index still in downtrend
  • Crude oil starting to resume higher again
  • Yen pairs looking perky

Dollar Index still in downtrend

Ahead of the publication of US CPI on Wednesday, the dollar traded mixed on Tuesday after it had bounced back to re-test a key broken support from undeath at around 102.60ish on Monday. This level has now turned into resistance, with the dollar index finding additional resistance from the 21-day exponential moving average.

Source: TradingView.com

Thus, the path of least resistance on the DXY continues to be to the downside until we see some higher highs, or at least a clean break above the 21-day eMA.

Historically, the area around 103 has been pivotal in terms of creating major turning points. The high of 2020 was formed at 103.00 while the peak in 2017 was made at 103.82. For as long as the dollar index holds below these levels, the dollar bears will remain happy. Only a move above these levels would see us turn tactically bullish on USD.

Therefore, as things stand, a move below the February low at 100.82 and towards 100.00 remains the more likely outcome from a purely technical point of view. This would imply the EUR/USD would most likely break above the 1.10 handle and GBP/USD above 1.25, US data permitting. A weaker inflation print on Wednesday could certainly get us to these levels.

Crude oil starting to resume higher again

Following the OPEC’s surprise decision last weekend to cut oil production unexpectedly by nearly 1.7 million barrels per day, this has so far had the intended impact in keeping oil prices supported.

Since that decision was made, oil traders have been now torn between waiting for a proper dip in order to buy oil or chase the market so that they don’t miss out on further potential gains.

The big gap that was created remains largely unfilled. While gaps typically fill, they don’t always. This is starting to appear more and more like a breakaway gap. We have now had 1 whole week of consolidation around the key $80 level now. This is starting give traders the confidence that they need that the market wants to push higher.

So, it looks like WTI is about to resume higher from here.

Source: TradingView.com

Yen pairs looking perky

The major yen pairs are all looking bullish, with the likes of the EUR/JPY and GBP/JPY threatening to break out. The higher highs and higher lows suggest rates in these pairs are likely to move higher over time as the likes of the ECB and BoE continue to push interest rates higher while the BoJ sits pat. The rising price of oil is also inflationary, which is likely to keep bond yields higher for longer, and thus support high beta currencies against the low-yielding yen.

Source: TradingView.com

— Written by Fawad Razaqzada, Market Analyst

Forex.com
Forex.com
