Thu, Apr 13, 2023 @ 05:13 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisGold Short-Term Price Outlook: XAU/USD Bulls Run Out of Breath

Gold Short-Term Price Outlook: XAU/USD Bulls Run Out of Breath

Forex.com
By Forex.com

Gold technical outlook: XAU/USD short-term trade levels

  • Gold price struggle into uptrend resistance- constructive above 1912
  • XAU/USD immediate focus on breakout of weekly / monthly opening-ranges
  • Resistance 2035, 2050, 2066/75 (key)– support 1969, 1945, 1912/18 (critical)

Gold prices surged nearly 2.8% into the April open with the recent technical breakout stalling into uptrend resistance. The threat of a larger pullback remains while within the monthly opening-range. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the XAU/USD short-term technical chart.

Gold Price Chart – XAU/USD Daily

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Sr. Technical Strategist; XAU/USD on TradingView

Technical Outlook: In last month’s Gold short-term price outlook we noted that XAU/USD was, “in consolidation just below uptrend resistance – breakout pending.” A breakout into the April open ripped higher with price turning just ahead of the 2020 high-day close at 2035 on building momentum divergence. The move suggests a possible failed breakout of multi-month uptrend resistance with a well-defined monthly opening-range now taking shape just above the objective April open at 1969.

Gold Price Chart – XAU/USD 240min

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Sr. Technical Strategist; XAU/USD on TradingView

Notes: A closer look at gold price action shows XAU/USD testing former triangle resistance as support yesterday with the weekly opening-range now putting the immediate focus on a breakout of the 1982-2028 range for guidance here.

Initial support rests with the monthly open at 1969 – an area of interest for possible downside exhaustion IF reached. A break / daily close below this threshold would suggest a larger correction may be underway with such a scenario exposing subsequent objectives at the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement the late-February advance at 1945 and key support at 1912/18–  a region defined by the February & 2021 high-day closes. Losses should be limited to this threshold IF gold is heading higher on this stretch.

Initial resistance steady at 2035 backed by the 2022 high-day close at 2050. Critical resistance is eyed at the record high-close / swing high at 2066/75 – look for a larger reaction there IF reached.

Bottom line: An attempted breakout of uptrend resistance may be faltering here in gold with the threat for a larger pullback while below 2035. From at trading standpoint, the immediate focus is on a breakout of the weekly / monthly opening-ranges for guidance– be on the lookout for an exhaustion low ahead of 1912 on pullbacks with a close above 2050 needed to fuel a test of the record highs and beyond. Stay nimble here. Review my latest Gold weekly technical forecast for a longer-term look at the XAU/USD trade levels.

Key Economic Data Releases

Forex.com
Forex.com
DISCLAIMER: The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase of sale of any currency. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.