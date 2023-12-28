GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Pound Breaks Trendline Support and Tests 180.00 Area

Thu, Dec 28, 2023 @ 21:24 GMT
Octa
By Octa
  • The Sterling breaks trendline support to test the 180.00 level.
  • The Pound looks vulnerable against a stronger Yen.
  • Below 180.00 the target will be October and November lows at the 178.10/30 area.

The Sterling has broken below the bottom of the last three weeks’ triangle pattern, at 181.80, weigher by broad-based Yen strength, and is testing the 180.00 support area at the moment of writing.

A clear break below 179.90 would clear the path towards the big target, at the 178.10/30 area, the mid-December and early October lows, which would confirm the continuation of the downtrend from late November highs.

The 180.00 level is a significant support zone, which has capped bears several times in the last two weeks. In this sense, I would not discard a retest of the reverse trendline, around 180.85 before further decline takes place.

A bullish reaction above the mentioned trendline would ease downside pressure and set put 182.35 resistance back into play

GBP/JPY 4-hour chart

These trading ideas can only be applied to the intraday trading strategy and remain valid for 24 hours after publication. They are based on historical data and analysis and do not guarantee constant profit. You remain solely responsible for your decisions and the financial risks you take. In case your pending order is not executed within a single trading day, please, do not forget to cancel it.

