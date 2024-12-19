Elliott Wave View Expects NZDUSD to Extend Lower

Thu, Dec 19, 2024 @ 07:09 GMT
Elliott Wave Forecast
By Elliott Wave Forecast

NZDUD decline from 10.1.2024 high is in progress as an impulse Elliott Wave structure. Down from 10.1.2024 high, wave 1 ended at 0.6049 and wave 2 rally ended at 0.6119. Pair then resumed lower in wave 3 towards 0.5813 and wave 4 ended at 0.5928. Currently wave 5 is in progress with internal subdivision as another impulse as the 1 hour chart below shows. Down from wave 4, wave ((i)) ended at 0.5801 and wave ((ii)) ended at 0.5888. Pair has resumed lower in wave ((iii)).

Down from wave ((ii)), wave (i) ended at 0.5758 and rally in wave (ii) ended at 0.5817. Pair then nested lower with wave i ended at 0.575 and rally in wave ii ended at 0.5793. Expect wave iii lower to end soon, then it should bounce in wave iv before turning lower again in wave v of (iii). Near term, as far as pivot at 0.588 high stays intact, expect rally to fail in 3, 7, or 11 swing for further downside.

NZDUSD Elliott Wave Video

