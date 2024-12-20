Fri, Dec 20, 2024 @ 07:18 GMT
Elliott Wave View: EURUSD Short Term Remains Bearish

Elliott Wave Forecast
By Elliott Wave Forecast

Short Term Elliott Wave view in EURUSD suggests the decline from 9.25.2024 high is in progress as an impulse. Down from 9.25.2024 high, wave 1 ended at 1.076 and wave 2 rally ended at 1.0936. Pair then resumed lower in wave 3 towards 1.033. Corrective rally in wave ended at 1.063 as the 1 hour chart below shows. Pair still needs to break below 1.033 to rule out any double correction possibility. Wave 5 lower is currently in progress with internal subdivision as a 5 waves impulse.

Down from wave 4, wave (i) ended at 1.0539 and rally in wave (ii) ended at 1.0594. Wave (iii) lower ended at 1.0484 and wave (iv) rally ended at 1.0537. Final leg wave (v) ended at 1.045 which completed wave ((i)) in higher degree. Rally in wave ((ii)) ended at 1.0534 and pair has resumed lower again. Down from wave ((ii)), wave (i) ended at 1.0476 and wave (ii) rally ended at 1.0516. Pair resumed lower in wave (iii) towards 1.034 and wave (iv) rally ended at 1.0422. Expect pair to extend lower to end wave (v) of ((iii)), then it should rally in wave ((iv)) before turning lower again. Near term, as far as pivot at 1.063 high stays intact, expect rally to fail in 3, 7, 11 swing for further downside.

EURUSD Elliott Wave Video

