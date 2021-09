Canada Employment grew 90.2k in August, well above expectation of 67.2k. That’s the third consecutive monthly rise. Also, employment is within -0.8% of pre-pandemic level in February 2020. Job growth were concentrated in full-time work, which rose 69k. Unemployment rate dropped to 7.1%, down from 7.5%, better than expectation of 7.4%, lowest since February 2020 too.

