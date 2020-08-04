ForexTB – An Exciting, Innovative CFD Broker

ForexTB was introduced to the financial services industry in 2015. It continues to go from strength-to-strength and maintain itself a fast-growing CFD Broker, thanks to all the cutting-edge tools they provide. It is clearly evident that one can find everything a trader needs for a fully-rounded trading experience.

There are several aspects of ForexTB which contribute to their successful trading environment. Firstly, their online WebTrader is not only user-friendly, it’s extremely responsive on any mobile device, making it an easy transition to transfer trading activity from a desktop, to a mobile device.

In addition, you can access over 270 tradable assets across currency pairs (FX), stocks, indices, commodities, ETFs and cryptocurrencies and view the ratio of each instruments buy/sell popularity (clients’ choice) within the online trading platform.

The other specifics: Spreads as low as 1.1 pips (subject to account type), minimum deposit of $250, leverage of up to 1:400 for professional traders and 1:30 for retail along with 100% margin calls.

ForexTB offers a solid foundation for online investors and executes an overall smooth trading experience for both novice and professional traders.

Education

Any trader with ForexTB can benefit from an educational hub with constant updates, some of the educational tools they offer are:

Daily market updates

Glossary of trading terms

Economic calendar

Daily analysis

Educational Webinars

Support

ForexTB provides a professional, friendly and thorough customer support system:

Live Chat 24 hours a day, 5 days a week

Multilingual platform

Multilingual support team

Dedicated Account Managers for continuous support

Platforms

Access the online markets via ForexTB’s user-friendly, dynamic trading platforms:

MetaTrader 4 (MT4) – for desktop

WebTrader platform

MetaTrader 4 (MT4) Application

Regulation

The ForexTB brand is operated by Forex TB Limited, a Cyprus Investment Firm, authorised and regulated by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission with CIF license number 272/15.

Regional Restrictions: Forex TB Limited offers services within the European Economic Area (excluding Belgium) and Switzerland.

Disclaimer:

All the above information about the ForexTB brand, products and services it provides is correct at the time of publication. For further information please visit the ForexTB website.

72.80 % of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider.

You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

