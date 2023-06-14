<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Eurozone industrial production rose 1.0% mom in April, below expectation of 1.2% mom. Production of capital goods grew by 14.7% mom and energy by 1.0% mom, while production of intermediate goods fell by -1.0% mom, durable consumer goods by -2.6% mom and non-durable consumer goods by -3.0% mom.

EU industrial production rose 0.7% mom. Among Member States for which data are available, the highest monthly increases were registered in Ireland (+21.5%), Lithuania (+2.8%) and Sweden (+1.4%). The largest decreases were observed in Slovenia (-7.9%), Portugal (-5.5%) and the Netherlands (-3.5%).

Full Eurozone industrial production release here.