Thu, Jan 08, 2026 00:29 GMT
    NZDCAD Wave Analysis

    NZDCAD: ⬆️ Buy

    • NZDCAD reversed from support zone
    •  Likely to rise to resistance level 0.8025

    NZDCAD cryptocurrency recently reversed from the support zone between the long-term support level 0.7850 (which has been reversing the price from April) and the lower daily Bollinger Band.

    The upward reversal from this support zone formed the daily Japanese candlesticks reversal pattern Morning Star – which started the active impulse wave 1.

    Having just broken the daily down channel from December, NZDCAD cryptocurrency can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 0.8025.

