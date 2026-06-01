Japan Spent ¥11.7 Trillion Defending USD/JPY 160. Traders May Test It Again This Week

For a few days in early May, it looked as though Japan had successfully pushed back against Yen weakness. The Ministry of Finance has now confirmed that impression came at a hefty cost. Official figures released Friday showed authorities spent ¥11.7 trillion supporting the currency after USD/JPY breached 160 during the Golden Week holidays. Yet with the pair already back near 159, markets are once again asking whether intervention can do more than temporarily slow the trend.

The challenge facing Japan is that the forces driving Yen weakness is broader than interest-rate differentials alone. A powerful AI-driven equity boom is attracting capital across the region, boosting demand for risk assets while reducing interest in traditional safe havens. The Nikkei’s break above 67,000 this week highlighted that shift. SoftBank’s announcement of a €75 billion AI infrastructure investment in Europe triggered a 14% surge in its share price and propelled the company past Toyota as Japan’s most valuable listed firm. Similar AI enthusiasm has fueled fresh record highs in both South Korea’s KOSPI and Taiwan’s Taiex.

Against that backdrop, even further BoJ tightening may struggle to generate a lasting recovery in Yen. One or two additional rate hikes would narrow yield differentials only marginally, while investors continue to pour money into technology, semiconductors, and AI-related assets. The result is a market increasingly willing to fund risk positions through Yen, amplifying downward pressure on the currency.

The next major test could arrive this week. Traders know 160 is a politically sensitive level, but they also understand intervention is most effective when market moves appear detached from fundamentals. Strong US economic data would provide the opposite signal. If Friday’s Non-Farm Payrolls report surprises to the upside, investors could use stronger growth and inflation expectations as justification for renewed Dollar buying.

That possibility places Japan in a difficult position. Officials may be forced to decide whether defending 160 remains worthwhile if the move is being driven by stronger US fundamentals rather than speculative flows. The more often the market returns to the same intervention level, the more likely traders become to question how aggressively authorities are willing to respond.

Technically, USD/JPY’s rise from 155.01 is clearly losing momentum as seen in bearish divergence condition in 4H MACD. While further rally cannot be ruled out with 158.74 support intact, strong resistance should be seen from 160.71 to limit upside. On the downside, break of 158.74 support will suggest that the rebound from 155.01 has completed. The corrective pattern from 160.71 couild have then started the third, and target 155.01 again.

However, if 160 is cleanly and powerfully taken out, USD/JPY could quickly jump to the next possible “redline” at 165.