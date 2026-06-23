Gold’s $4,000 Floor Faces Fresh Threat as Tech Rout Fuels Dollar Surge

Gold is once again approaching the level that has defined its battle with sellers for months. After falling back below 4,100, the precious metal is now drifting toward the 4,000 region, a major psychological level that has repeatedly halted deeper declines. This time, however, the pressure is coming from a source that Gold bulls may find particularly uncomfortable. The market is not reacting to war, oil, or inflation. It is reacting to a rapidly strengthening Dollar and growing fears that a technology-led selloff is spreading across global markets.

The scale of the equity damage was difficult to ignore. South Korea’s KOSPI crashed -9.99% today, triggering a market-wide trading halt after panic selling accelerated during the afternoon session. Japan’s Nikkei 225 lost more than -2,400 points, while semiconductor stocks plunged over -9%. By the time Europe opened, Nasdaq futures were already down around -2.5%, extending concerns that the AI-driven technology rally that dominated much of the past year may finally be facing a more serious correction.

For now, nobody knows whether this is simply quarter-end positioning or the beginning of a much larger deleveraging event. Investors often take profits and reduce risk exposure before half-year reporting periods. But there are also signs that markets are becoming increasingly nervous about valuation risks, tighter monetary policy, and the possibility that higher interest rates will eventually catch up with growth expectations. If technology investors begin reducing leverage more aggressively, the consequences could spread well beyond equities.

Adding to the pressure is the Federal Reserve. Markets are increasingly focused on whether last week’s FOMC meeting marked the beginning of a shift from higher-for-longer toward higher-again. The possibility of one additional rate hike is now widely accepted. The debate is increasingly centered on whether the Fed might ultimately deliver two. With Fed officials continuing to highlight persistent services inflation, traders are reluctant to stand in front of a strengthening Dollar, especially with next week’s payrolls report still ahead.

Technically, Gold is running out of room. The rebound from 4,023.57 appears corrective within the broader decline from 4,889.24. While a break above 4,220.45 could extend the consolidation phase, upside should remain capped near 4,382.84 resistance (38.2% retracement of 4,889.24 to 4,023.57 at 4,354.25). That leaves the market trapped between fading recovery attempts and growing downside risks.

The real test lies just below current levels. A break of 4,023.57 would likely drag Gold through the 4,000 support cluster. Such a move would signal that the down trend from the record high at 5,598.38 is evolving into a much deeper bear phase. The next major target would then come into view at 50% retracement of 1,614.60 to 5,598.38 at 3,606.49. For Gold bulls, the question is whether this time the $4,000 floor finally gives way.