For the 24 hours to 23:00 GMT, the USD rose 9.02% against the CAD and closed at 1.4219.
In the Asian session, at GMT0400, the pair is trading at 1.4236, with the USD trading 0.12% higher against the CAD from yesterday’s close.
The pair is expected to find support at 1.4135, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 1.4034. The pair is expected to find its first resistance at 1.4381, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 1.4526.
- advertisement -
The currency pair is trading below its 20 Hr and 50 Hr moving averages.