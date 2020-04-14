General Trend:
- Asia enjoys its first trading day with all markets open after Easter break, markets traded higher, seemingly buoyed on the world starting to make plans on re-opening their economies
- Commodity currencies across Asia and Europe stronger as gold and oil rise
- According to Johns Hopkins worldwide coronavirus cases now 1.9M, Total deaths now at 119.5K, doubling in 9 days
- China March trade balance showed better than expected export data, giving markets a further boost. Trade with the US especially in the area of agriculture saw large jumps y/y. Customs commented that trade is facing great difficulties noting that domestic demand was helping to support imports
- China approves 2 coronavirus vaccines for clinical trials
- Australia’s Westpac increases provisions and writedowns expected in H1, while Softbank in Japan reported a prelim FY loss yesterday after the close and said to have frozen the Vision 2 fund
Headlines/Economic Data
Australia/New Zealand
- ASX 200 opened -0.0%
- WBC.AU Guides H1 cash earnings lower y/y due to items and provisions; to record A$1.43B in asset writedowns
- (AU) Australia Treasurer Frydenberg: Jobless rate could be at 15% without support
- (NZ) New Zealand Treasury releases economic scenarios for lockdown: sees GDP decline of 13-33% in the year to March 2021; forecast shows that unemployment can be kept below 10% and return to 5% in 2021 without additional Govt support
- (AU) Australia National Cabinet to meet Apr 16th to discuss time line and plan for relaxing virus restrictions, though they are expected to be many weeks away from starting to re-open
- (AU) Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA): Excess cash at exchange settlement (ES) accounts at A$86.8B v A$89.0B prior
- (NZ) Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) buys NZ$561M in Govt bonds v NZ$600M sought as part of QE operations
- (AU) Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) adds A$1.56B to banking system through repos v A$743M prior
- (NZ) New Zealand Fin Min Robertson: Seeking to define safe economic activity, in talks with industry to allow work to resume
- (AU) Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) offers to buy total of A$1.5B in bonds v A$1.5B prior
- (AU) Australia Mar NAB Business Confidence: -66 v -2 prior (record low); Conditions: -21 v 0 prior (over 10-yr low)
Japan
- Nikkei 225 opened +0.6%
- 9984.JP Said to have frozen Vision Fund 2, will not make any new investments for now; have not been able to raise enough external funds and has been using its own funds, but will pause that for now – Nikkei
- 9984.JP Reports prelim FY19 Net -¥750B v +¥1.41T y/y (1st loss in 15-yrs), Op -¥1.35T v ¥2.35T y/y, Rev ¥6.15T v ¥9.60T y/y
- (JP) Japan Econ Min Nishimura: Japan aiming to make cash payouts to people in need to due coronavirus by May; Wants to make utmost effort to help small, midsized companies stay in business
Korea
- Kospi opened +1.1%
- (KR) South Korea Mar Export Price Index m/m: -1.1% v 0.9% prior; y/y: -3.3% v -2.0% prior; Import Price Index m/m: -5.2% v -1.4% prior; y/y: -7.7% v -1.0% prior
- (KR) North Korea leader Kim’s younger sister, Kim yo Jong, returns to top decision making body, seen as a shift away from diplomacy with the US and more emphasis on arms and relations with Russia and China – press
- (KR) Bank of Korea (BOK) provides KRW3.17T via weekly repo operations v KRW3.46T prior
- (KR) South Korea reports 27 additional coronavirus cases v 25 prior (2nd consecutive day below 30)
- (KR) Bank of Korea (BOK) loan offer of $4.0B to banks draws $2.025B in demand; Provides $2.015B in 83-day loans at avg 0.3567%
- (KR) North Korea fired several anti-ship missiles, thought to be air to surface from a jet fighter – Yonhap
China/Hong Kong
- Hang Seng opened +0.2%; Shanghai Composite opened +0.4%
- (CN) CHINA MAR TRADE BALANCE (CNY): 139.4B V 158.5BE; Exports y/y: -3.5% v -14.0%e; Imports y/y: +2.4% v -6.8%e; Q1 Trade with US -18.3% y/y
- (CN) CHINA MAR TRADE BALANCE: $19.9B V $20.0BE; Exports y/y: -6.6% v -13.9%e; Imports y/y: -9.8% v -9.8%e
- (CN) China Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development: Planning to establish a housing market monitoring system based on property transaction data nationwide
- (CN) China approves 2 new experimental coronavirus vaccines from Sinopharm and Sinovac to enter clinical trial – China Press
- (CN) China National Health Commission Coronavirus Update for April 13th: 89 additional cases (86 imported) v108 prior; Additional deaths: 0 v 2 prior; Additional Asymptomatic cases 54 v 61 prior
- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 7.0406 v 7.0300 prior
- (CN) China PBoC Open Market Operation (OMO): Skips Reserve Repo Operations for the 9th consecutive session; Net CNY0B v CNY0B prior
- (CN) China Mar Bond Connect program trading volume CNY478.2B; Avg daily turnover CNY21.7B – CFETS
- SAIC, 600104.CN Reports FY19 (CNY) Net 25.6B v 25.6B prelim, Rev 826.5B v 902.2B y/y
- 489.HK Dongfeng intends to restructure Donfeng Renault alliance, JV to cease activities related to Renault band; no material impact on financials or operations
Other
- ARAMCO.SA Announces May oil pricing to be cut for Asia and raised for the US
North America
- (US) Texas Oil and Gas regulators will meet Apr 14th in the morning to consider production limits
- (US) President Trump: New infections remain flat throughout the country; Will do everything he can to help those affect by recent storms; close to having an opening up plan – Daily coronavirus briefing
- (US) Treasury Sec Mnuchin: Will market sure mortgage market functions – daily brief
Europe
- (UK) UK govt plans to extend coronavirus lockdown until May 7th – UK press
- (DE) Germany reportedly looking at how it will start to re-open into its “new normal” – US press
Levels as of 1:15ET
- Hang Seng +0.7%; Shanghai Composite +0.7%; Kospi +1.8%; Nikkei225 +2.5%; ASX 200 +1.0%
- Equity Futures: S&P500 +1.6%; Nasdaq100 +1.8%, Dax +0.5%; FTSE100 +0.8%
- EUR 1.0967-1.0893; JPY 107.81-107.53; AUD 0.6432-0.6377; NZD 0.6131-0.6084
- Commodity Futures: Gold +0.8% at $1,775/oz; Crude Oil +0.8% at $22.60/brl; Copper +0.3% at $2.33/lb