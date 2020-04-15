For the 24 hours to 23:00 GMT, Gold declined 0.74% against the USD and closed at USD1755.90 per ounce.

In the Asian session, at GMT0300, the pair is trading at 1752.10, with gold trading 0.22% lower against the USD from yesterday’s close.

The pair is expected to find support at 1736.53, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 1720.97. The pair is expected to find its first resistance at 1778.23, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 1804.37.

The yellow metal is trading below its 20 Hr and 50 Hr moving averages.