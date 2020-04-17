For the 24 hours to 23:00 GMT, the USD declined 1.96% against the JPY and closed at 107.99.

In the Asian session, at GMT0300, the pair is trading at 107.67, with the USD trading 0.30% lower against the JPY from yesterday’s close.

Data showed that Japan’s industrial production unexpectedly fell 0.3% on a monthly basis in February, compared to a rise of 0.4% in January.

The pair is expected to find support at 107.20, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 106.73. The pair is expected to find its first resistance at 108.11, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 108.55.

The currency pair is showing convergence with its 20 Hr moving average and trading above its 50 Hr moving average.